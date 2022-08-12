Everything To Know About Devi's New Love Interest In Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever has always been a story of the love triangle between Devi and her two crushes: Paxton and Ben. That meant there wasn’t too much space for other guys. A few have come and gone for an episode here or there, but Devi’s gaze always returned to the two guys she saw as unattainable. That changed in Season 3, with the arrival of a new boy, Des. And just like his character, actor Anirudh Pisharody, is someone Never Have I Ever fans should keep their eyes on.

Warning: Spoilers for Never Have I Ever Season 3 follow. As the trailer revealed before the show’s premiere, Never Have I Ever Season 3 opened with Devi and Paxton as an item. And yet, from the start, it was clear they were not long for each other as a couple. Devi was far too self-sabotaging not to blow up the relationship, and Paxton did not have the know-how to handle her issues.

Their implosion was inevitable, if for no other reason than it would reset the Paxton-Ben-Devi triangle. But then the show made a hard left. Instead of sending Devi back to Ben, the series introduced Nirdesh, initially presented by his mother to Devi’s mother as a nebbish dweeb in desperate need of a cool friend to take him to parties.

Devi sighed, rolled her eyes, and agreed to take him along, only to nearly faint when the hottest guy she’d ever seen walked in and told her to call him Des. By the back half of the season, the two were hooking up, and both Ben and Paxton were mainly forgotten.

Fox

Anyone who recognized Pisharody’s name when he was initially cast for Season 3 already knew Devi was about to land a red-hot new guy in her life. The 28-year-old actor has worked steadily for five years since he landed a walk-on role on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2018. He did a season-long stint on YouTube’s Totally TV and has guest-starred on several popular series, including The Goldbergs, Last Man Standing, and Big Sky.

But his big break came in 2021, when he landed the role of Ravi Panikkar on FOX’s hit paramedic primetime drama series, 9-1-1. The Ryan Murphy-Brad Falchuk-produced series (the first on broadcast since Glee) is anchored by the great Angela Bassett as LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant-Nash. Pisharody landed Ravi as a guest role in Season 4 and has since been promoted to a recurring character, one he will reprise when Season 6 premieres in the fall of 2022.

Considering Devi and Des don’t make it to the end of Never Have I Ever Season 3 as a couple, it’s uncertain if Pisharody will return for the show’s final season, but fans live in hope. Seasons 1 through 3 are streaming on Netflix.