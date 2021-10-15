Yes, That's Nick From Grey's Anatomy In You Season 3

The third season of You is full of idiosyncratic new characters, but the most mysterious of all is Joe and Love’s new neighbor, Matthew Engler. The tech CEO is notably withdrawn from the rest of the tight-knit Madre Linda community, making him someone Joe just can’t seem to fully figure out right away. But he’s likely a very familiar face to most viewers, because it’s fan-fave actor Scott Speedman who plays Matthew in You Season 3, which coincidentally premiered shortly after the actor’s big return on Grey’s Anatomy.

It really feels like it’s the season of Scott Speedman, since he’s popped up in two of the buzziest shows on air in October 2021. The actor surprised fans by reprising his role as Dr. Nick Marsh in the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 premiere on Sept. 30, and is confirmed to continue appearing in the season as a potential love interest of Meredith Grey. Speedman’s character previously only appeared in one episode of Season 14, but it was a hugely memorable one for fans given the undeniable chemistry between Meredith and Nick.

But while Speedman is getting his flirt on over network television, he’s playing a much different character on the third season of You. Matthew is an icy tech giant who seems to be totally shut off from everyone, including his wife and son. (Isn’t it fun to see an actor take on two polar opposite roles, especially when both shows are airing at the same time?)

Netflix

Most TV and movie fans have known Speedman from tons of different projects before his turn on You. His big breakout role was as college heartthrob Ben Covington on Felicity, when he was embroiled in a will-they-won’t-they love triangle with Felicity Porter for all four seasons of the show from 1998 to 2002. He also starred in the Underworld film series as vampire/Lycan hybrid Michael Corvin. Next up, Speedman will appear in the buzzy Lena Dunham movie Sharp Stick, starring alongside Kristine Froseth, Taylour Paige, and Tommy Dorfman.

Clearly, it’s a great time to be a Speedman fan — not only is he bringing the romance on Grey’s, but he’s also serving edge-of-your-seat suspense on You.