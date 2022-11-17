There's The New Hunk On The Sex Lives Of College Girls

The Sex Lives of College Girls follows the lives of, well, four college girls, as the title suggests. It’s all about the four main girls’ — Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Renée Rapp), and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) — journeys as they navigate their four years in school together. But it’s not only about the girls; it’s also all about their sex lives... and the love interests that are a part of those sex lives. In Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls, there’s a new hunk on campus who might be sparking interest from the girls. Here’s everything to know about Mitchell Slaggert, who plays Jackson in The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2.

At the start of The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2, the girls return to their suite after Thanksgiving break to discover a new transfer student living down the hall. That new neighbor is Jackson, played by Slaggert, who’s a climate refugee after a tornado tore apart his old college. He gives off literally steamy vibes during his first introduction when he emerges from the dorm shower shirtless. That shirtless look is one that Slaggert is probably pretty comfortable with since, in addition to working as an actor, he’s also a model who’s represented by top modeling agency Wilhemina. Slaggert has modeled for brands like Calvin Klein, Nautica, and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Slaggert has a ton of experience as a model, but he also worked a bunch as an actor before The Sex Lives of College Girls. He previously starred in the horror movie Wish Upon alongside Joey King, Ryan Phillippe, and Ki Hong Lee, and he played Rob in an episode of the Gossip Girl reboot. After growing up in North Carolina, he made his acting debut in a movie called Moss, which kickstarted his career in a major way.

“One day I was washing my car, and Daniel Peddle [the director of Moss] tapped me on my shoulder and said, ‘Do you want to model?’ I was like, ‘Thank you, no thank you. I’m good,’” Slaggert told Interview. “Long story short, he convinced me to do it. I went to New York two weeks later and then two weeks after that, I’m flying to Milan to do the Calvin Klein runway.”

It’s a good thing Slaggert was discovered, because now he’s heating things up in a real way in The Sex Lives of College Girls.