This Gossip Girl Connection In Emily In Paris Is Iconique

The second season of Emily in Paris introduced a ton of fashionable new characters, but nobody stole a scene quite like Gregory Dupree. Emily first ran into Gregory during her getaway in Saint-Tropez, immediately recognizing the famous fashion designer. Viewers might have recognized him as well, since hotshot playwright Jeremy O. Harris plays Gregory Dupree on Emily in Paris. Harris may best be known for his writing, but this isn’t his first time making a big splash on a buzzy streaming drama — he also had a pivotal role in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot in its debut season.

Spoiler alert: This post contains light spoilers from throughout Emily in Paris Season 2. Gregory serves as a sort of complicated antagonist in Emily in Paris. Although unbeknownst to Emily when she first met him, he’s the longtime rival of designer Pierre Cadault, and jumps at the opportunity to sabotage him whenever possible. However, they appear to mend things at the end of the season. In the finale, Emily helped Gregory make his shapewear runway show at Versailles an unforgettable success, and even managed to get Pierre to make a big, flamboyant entrance as an olive branch to his fashion enemy. They seemed to have found a mutual respect in that moment... until Pierre promptly fires Savoir after the show for going all-out for Gregory in a way they never did for him. I guess the rivalry continues...

Gregory turned so many looks in this season of Emily in Paris, which is totally in line with Harris’ bold, attention-grabbing nature. He first rose to fame after the success of his polarizing play Slave Play in 2018, which unflinchingly dissected power dynamics in interracial relationships. The play received 12 Tony nominations at the 2020 ceremony, and helped launch Harris into a high-profile screenwriting career. He co-wrote the 2021 ripped-from-Twitter film Zola, and is writing a pilot for HBO along with producing its hit series Euphoria. On-screen, he’s most notable for his recurring role on HBO Max’s Gossip Girl.

Harris appeared on two episodes of the rebooted teen drama playing a version of himself, and despite his relatively brief scenes, he became an integral part of the plot. After meeting Zoya following the preview of his new play, Harris recognized a talent in the aspiring writer and offered to help her keep her scholarship at Constance Billard. That went south when Zoya lied about him attending Julien’s birthday party to try to drum up interest, but he may return next season.

Emily in Paris Season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.