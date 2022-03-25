It Looks Like Jo's New Grey's Love Interest May Be Around For A While

Just as quickly as the Jo/Link romance began on Grey’s Anatomy, it seems to have fizzled out. And in its place, there’s a new love interest for Jo. Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 13 introduced a new character played by Skylar Astin who hit it off with Jo and is apparently sticking around for a little while. That means Jo may finally get the happy love story she’s been wanting for so long.

In the March 24 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Jo (Camilla Luddington) was getting used to life without Link (Chris Carmack) as her roommate. They decided that their whole friends-with-benefits situation was not healthy for their friendship, especially after Jo caught feelings for Link (although she didn’t say that last part out loud). But Jo seems to me getting over Link pretty quickly now that she’s met Todd Eames, played by Skylar Astin. After Jo helped save the life of Todd’s pregnant sister, she bonded with him over a love of reality TV and salt and vinegar chips and she wasted no time asking him out for a drink after her shift at the hospital. It looks like their relationship will continue on for a bit since Astin is set to recur on Grey’s Anatomy this season.

ABC describes Astin’s character Todd with the following blurb: “Charming and handsome with a gentle soul, Eames holds a PhD in environmental sciences and loves a good spreadsheet. He is close with his sister, who is a pregnant patient at Grey Sloan Memorial.” All that and more came through when Todd was introduced in the March 24 episode. With all his support for his pregnant sister, Todd also made it clear that he has a soft side for helping out single moms. That seems to be very attractive to Jo, who’s trying to find balance in her life as a single mom to her daughter Luna. All the green flags for Todd are stacking up, so this new relationship for Jo might be headed somewhere special.

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy continues Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.