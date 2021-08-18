We Need To Talk About Masha's Secret On Nine Perfect Strangers

If you want to watch a captivating character, Nicole Kidman is your gal. From Big Little Ties to The Undoing, the Academy Award-winning actor is no stranger to bringing suspenseful stories to life onscreen. In her newest role as a wellness guru named Masha, it’s pretty obvious there’s more to her character’s story than just good vibes and meditation. Which brings me to the point of this article: Who’s texting Masha in Nine Perfect Strangers? So far, it’s the big mystery fans are trying to unravel.

Spoiler alert: This post contains light spoilers through Nine Perfect Strangers Episode 3, as well as the novel it’s based on. The Hulu series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty (who also wrote Big Little Lies, BTW) focuses on a group of strangers who attend a 10-day, high-end luxury retreat in Australia hosted by Kidman’s character, Masha Dmitrichenko. After promising to heal her carefully selected clients, Masha goes to some pretty extreme measures to “help” them recover from past trauma and come to terms with their personal obstacles.

If you’re a fan of the mystery/suspense genre, you’ve probably already devoured the book (if not, it’s def the perfect end-of-summer read). And if so, you’ve probably noticed a few differences between the pages and the screen — one of which is the fact that Kidman’s character in the series is receiving some very threatening texts from a mysterious sender.

Hulu

Since this isn’t a plot point in the book, fans aren’t expected to know who, exactly, is after Masha. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few theories. First, there’s Masha’s ex, who clearly has some ill feelings toward the wellness director. Then, there’s the person who shot her back when she was a high-level executive, which resulted in her near-death revelation and lifestyle shift.

Whoever it is, it seems like they’re bad news for Kidman’s character and also probably won’t be revealed for a bit, since this is one mystery even readers of the book don’t know the answer to. In fact, it sounds like Masha’s storyline could go in a very different direction in the Hulu version of this story. “[Season 1] ends very differently for a lot of different characters," Samara Weaving, who plays Jessica Chandler in the series, told Digital Spy in an Aug. 8 interview. "Masha has a very different arc, so it'll be interesting to see what people think."

The first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers are streaming now on Hulu. The remaining five episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays.