You Totally Missed Gossip Girl's Obscure Reference To The OG Show

Gossip Girl’s return after nine years away was always going to be a drama-filled hour. Even with a new cast and a new generation of ultra-rich socialite kids at Constance/St. Jude, the past was always going to come calling in the form of a new tell-all blog. Or, in this case, a new tell-all Insta. (Yes, they’re still doing it for the ‘gram in 2021.) But even though fans thought they knew what to expect, the new series brings at least one massive twist to the game, revealing things about the past and the future fans weren’t ready for. But at least one old character was! So who is Rebecca on Gossip Girl, and why the heck doesn’t anyone remember her?

Warning: Spoilers for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl Season 1, Episode 1 follow. The big twist in this edition of Gossip Girl isn’t that the new tell-all is Insta-based or even that those involved aren’t all ultra-rich. It’s that the show upfront tells the viewer who Gossip Girl is. XOXO, I guess.

In the original series, Gossip Girl’s identity is never revealed. But here it is, and it’s not just one person. Gossip Girl is the collective of teachers at Constance/St Jude who hope that by reviving the fabled blog from the original series, they can “scare the students straight.”

The idea is suggested by a former student who went on to work as a teacher at the school: Rebecca, class of St. Jude’s ’09! She remembers the Gossip Girl years well, how everyone suddenly began magically behaving themselves for fear of the tattle tale entries turning its poison pen on them. She ultimately is the one who showed the current crop of St. Jude professors the old blog, inspiring them to begin it anew.

Except...who is Rebecca exactly? I watched Gossip Girl in 2009, I knew the class of Gossip Girl 2009, and Rebecca was not someone who ever came up as part of the class of 2009.

Except, actually, she was.

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

The creator of the new Gossip Girl revival, Joshua Safran, revealed Rebecca is a reference plucked from the old series. In Season 2 (which was set in 2009 as the St Jude’s class graduated), there’s a scene where the girls are kicking around a few suspects post-commencement ceremony. One of those mentioned? Rebecca Sherman. No actor plays the character; there’s no one to bring back in a cameo. It’s just a name that floats by in the conversation.

Speaking to The Wrap, Safran admits, “It’s such a very deep Easter egg, I assumed that nobody would know.” He did hope fans might google it, though. “Unfortunately, her full name would make you know her if you Googled it. But I couldn’t get her full name in. I tried, and I just couldn’t [get the characters to] say, ‘Rebecca Sherman, you went to school here?’ But Rebecca Sherman is the name of the character at the end of Season 2 that they briefly think could be Gossip Girl before they think that it is Eric’s boyfriend.”

Whether or not Rebecca’s idea will work, or her insistence the Gossip Girl blog was a magic cure for what ails the school is correct, remains a matter of enigma. But at least that clears up one mystery.

Gossip Girl drops new episodes every Thursday on HBO Max.