Who Are The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Hosts IRL?

With travel ramping back up in the second half of 2021, Netflix’s recent hit, The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals, is a show everyone is checking out as they plan their first vacations since 2019. But who are The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals hosts, and how did they become experts in different vacation lifestyles? Let’s run down the faces who bring us these vacation fantasies.

Like many of Netflix’s real estate-related shows, The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals is a series inspired by similar British series the streaming service has run in the past. It’s a little bit like The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes or Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, in which a set of hosts go worldwide to check out all the places you wish you could stay next time you’re traveling. But this recent Netflix original is actually somewhat more attainable; it makes sure to hit spots to stay at every price point, from places that are all of $20 a night on paradisal islands to palaces that will run guests five figures a night with amenities to match.

So, who are the people who are lucky enough to check these places out? Here’s everything to know about them.

Megan Batoon

Fans of YouTube probably already knew Batoon before her turn on The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. The 29-year-old American actor is one of YouTube’s prominent content creators, with hundreds of thousands of followers checking out her vlogs, comedy sketches, and dance videos. Speaking of dance, Batoon is a pro; she even appeared in 2012’s Step Up: Revolution. Now, she’s dancing across the globe, checking out places you can stay on your next trip.

Luis D. Ortiz

Unlike his co-stars, Ortiz is no stranger to real estate or reality television. The former director turned real estate broker rose to fame co-starring in the Bravo reality television series Million Dollar Listing New York. That series is on hiatus (Season 8 premiered back in 2019), but meanwhile, Ortiz has kept it moving, heading out with Netflix to use his knowledge of high-end real estate to check out some of the pricier places to stay around the world.

Jo Franco

The travel blogger of the group, Joanna Franco already made a name for herself as one of the founders and writers of the travel website Shut Up and Go, alongside Damon Dominique. She’s been adventuring since 2014, reporting back on the best places to travel (plus the best flights, food, and so forth). As a polyglot who speaks six languages, Franco’s passion is travel and learning about world cultures.

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix. There is no word yet whether there will be a Season 3.