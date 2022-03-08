Teddi Revealed Clayton's Brother Slid Into Her DMs — But Which One?

Teddi Wright didn’t make it far enough in Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor to meet his family, but she still had a special moment with one of the Echards. During the March 7 “Women Tell All” episode of The Bachelor, Teddi revealed one of Clayton’s brothers slid into her DMs, but she didn’t say which one. Now, Bachelor Nation is looking for answers about the behind-the-scenes Echard brother drama.

Teddi made a big impression during Season 26 of The Bachelor — literally. She received Clayton’s First Impression Rose during Night One at the Bachelor Mansion, and she made it pretty far in the season. She was eliminated right before the hometown dates, so Clayton never met her family and she didn’t get to meet his. But Teddi revealed during her “Women Tell All” hot seat segment that one of Clayton’s brothers slid into her DMs after she was eliminated. However, she didn’t respond. "I didn't reply," Teddi told host Jesse Palmer. "I think one Echard boy in my lifetime was enough for me."

Here’s the thing though: Clayton has two brothers, Nate and Patrick, but Teddi didn’t elaborate on which one reached out to her. According to Clayton, both his brothers have denied DMing Teddi, so Clayton he playfully asked Teddi to show receipts. “Both of my brothers have been vehemently denying sliding in the DMs,” Clayton tweeted. “So Teddi, please give the people (including me) what they want and release the DMs.”

Teddi elaborated a bit on the Echard brother DM in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He followed me after all of the girls were announced for the season,” she said. “During the first episode, he reached out and DM'd me, and just basically said that he was excited to watch the show that night and his friends were trying to spoil it in another state."

Since Clayton tweeted about the DM and Teddi laughed as she shared the behind-the-scenes fact during “Women Tell All,” it seems like it was all in good fun. “It was a very harmless message,” Teddi told ET. “It's funny to message your brother's ex."

Which brother it was remains a mystery... for now. Most secrets in Bachelor Nation don’t stay secrets for long.

Season 26 of The Bachelor continues Tuesday, March 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.