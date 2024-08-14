Matriculation just got an A-list upgrade. In 2024, the Hollywood stars have aligned as a large group of celebrity children are all enrolling in college at the same time. From Suri Cruise preparing to hop over a state line to Violet Affleck’s Ivy League journey, here’s where all the most famous offspring will be decorating dorms and pulling all-nighters for the next four years.

Anyone who grew up in the tabloid heyday of the mid-2000s knows the names Suri Cruise, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and more — but those paparazzi magnets aren’t little kids anymore. The high school graduating class of 2024 included a bunch of recognizable names... and some very buzzy name changes. Shiloh Jolie legally filed to drop her estranged father Brad Pitt’s surname shortly after her graduation, and Suri Cruise was notably listed as Suri Noelle (her mom Katie Holmes’ middle name) at her graduation ceremony.

It certainly looks like these famous freshmen-to-be aren’t just leaving high school behind, but also any drama associated with their family names. Jolie has not yet revealed if she’ll be enrolling in college, but many other celeb students have made their education plans known.

Suri Cruise: Carnegie Mellon

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter flaunted her college pick in a TikTok video of her high school’s “commitment day,” where seniors wore the sweatshirt of their future school. Cruise’s sweater was clearly marked Carnegie Mellon. She’ll reportedly be studying fashion at the Pittsburgh-based university.

The school is across state lines from her mother’s New York home, which has Holmes feeling a mix of emotions. “I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy,” Holmes said in an August Town & Country profile.

Violet Affleck: Yale

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

Violet Affleck will be embracing her father’s New England roots when she enrolls at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut this fall. Her high school revealed Affleck’s college decision by posting a photo of her in a Yale sweatshirt.

Both Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck attended their daughter’s high school graduation in May, and Garner shared an emotional post crying at the event. It looks like she’s already missing her daughter ahead of the big move.

Moses Martin: Brown

Affleck isn’t the only kid with super-famous parents going to an Ivy League school. Moses Martin, the son of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, is set to enroll at Brown University this year. He revealed his college choice by wearing a Brown sweatshirt in a March famiy photo, and reportedly adding “Brown ‘28” to his Instagram bio at the time.

A few days after posting the photo, Paltrow shared how she’s been having a “nervous breakdown” over having to bid farewell to her youngest kid. “I started being like, ‘Oh my God, and I need to quit my job and I need to sell my house and I need to move.’ It’s sort of putting things into turmoil,” Paltrow said at her Goop Health Summit in April. “My identity has been being a mother ... I’ve oriented my whole life around them and their schedules.”

Justin Pippen: University Of Michigan

Justin Pippen, the son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and Real Housewives star Larsa Pippen, is also getting ready to start his next chapter. The rising athlete committed to playing basketball at the University of Michigan.

“I like the feel of the campus and school,” Justin told ESPN after revealing his college choice. “I wanted to be at a big school. They can help me reach my end goal of making the NBA.”

Henry Samuel: Likely A New York College

Henry Samuel, the son of Heidi Klum and Seal, has yet to reveal exactly where he’ll be attending college, but his mom did confirm he’s enrolling when she posted videos of his high school graduation. “College here we come,” Klum wrote.

There’s pretty good reason to believe Samuel will be going somewhere in New York City. He and his mother were spotted touring universities there earlier in the year, plus his older sister Leni goes to college in the city.