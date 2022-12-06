Here's When The Final Installment Of Firefly Lane Will Be On Netflix

Firefly Lane’s first season was meant to spawn a second one. The series only covered the first half of Kristen Hannah’s novel, for one thing, necessitating another season should the series do well on Netflix. But what surprised fans was that Season 2 also came with a cliffhanger, and it didn’t finish the book either. So what’s up with Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 2, and when will it debut on Netflix?

Warning: Spoilers for Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 1 follow. Season 1’s cliffhanger left fans with the knowledge that eventually, Kate and Tully would have a falling out, but not when or why. Season 2, Part 1 gave all those gory details, including that the show had updated their falling out to involve a car crash that badly injured Marah instead of a live-on-TV emotional argument. As an update on the novel, it was an upgrade, but it also meant that, in the present day, Kate and Tully were on the outs. At least until Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

However, Kate heading to Tully’s to tell her she’s not long left to live comes too late. Tully has already left for Antarctica to return to her hard journalism roots, and it’s unclear if she’ll learn about Kate’s diagnosis, let alone get back in time.

So how long will fans have to wait for answers? It won’t be that long. Firefly Lane’s next set of episodes are the second half of Season 2, not Season 3. There are no renewals to wait for or filming to happen. The episodes are done and ready to launch when Netflix gets around to it.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, that will be in the Summer of 2023. The site, which has an unembeddable teaser you can watch here, confirms the final episodes will arrive in June 2023. There are images of a wedding though it’s unclear who Johnny is marrying. The teaser almost suggests it’s Tully, which would be ridiculous, right?

Right?

Viewers will have to turn in this summer and find out. Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 2 premieres with all episodes on June 8, 2023, on Netflix.