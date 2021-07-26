1 Of Amazon's Most Highly Anticipated Fantasy Shows Is Coming SO Soon

The success of Game of Thrones ushered in an explosion of fantasy series based on novels, spawning everything from the long-running Outlander to Netflix’s The Witcher. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg. In the next year, two more major fantasy series will be hitting the small screen based on the books that inspired George R.R. Martin’s hit series: Lord of the Rings and The Wheel of Time. The latter is up first, and at the San Diego Comic-Con panel for The Wheel Of Time, Amazon revealed the release date and other news about it.

The first book of author Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time series, Eye of the World, was published in 1990. The high-fantasy hero’s journey proceeded to run 14 books over the following decades, plus a prequel novel and two standalone spinoffs. The story is of the end of an age in a meticulously crafted fantasy world, where a figure known as “The Dragon” rises once again in a cyclical conflict to fight the Dark One and usher in a new world.

The novels blend European and Asian fantasy tropes, ranging from Taoism to Islam to Christianity. The locations span a giant continent with everything from small farm villages to desert nomadic tribes and seafaring peoples. Moreover, the series features a massive cast of characters, with six central heroic figures: Rand, Mat, Perrin, Egwene, Moiraine, and Nynaeve.

You thought Westeros was complicated? Oh, my sweet summer child. Let’s sit down and go over everything to know about The Wheel of Time.

The Wheel Of Time Teasers

Since filming began in 2020, Amazon Studios has been slowly releasing tiny slivers of Wheel of Time footage in 6- and 7-second increments. This compilation video covers the majority of what fans need to see, including first looks at the Aes Sedai Moiraine and her Warder, Lan.

Most recently, Amazon offered a glimpse of the show’s logo, known as the Great Serpent, which represents the cyclical and unending nature of the universe these character inhabit.

The Wheel Of Time Cast

Amazon Studios

The first and most significant casting in The Wheel of Time is the role of Moiraine, the mysterious Aes Sedai. The story begins when she comes to the village of Two Rivers, following an unreliable tip that perhaps the boy who would grow up to be the Dragon Reborn could be found there. For this foundational role, Amazon cast Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl).

As for the rest of the cast, it is enormous. But perhaps more importantly, it is, like Game of Thrones before it, full of relative unknowns. Here’s a rundown, which will give fans an idea of just how many characters and names there are to keep track of.

Our main leading heroes:

Madeleine Madden (Picnic at Hanging Rock) as Egwene al’Vere

Marcus Rutherford (Bulletproof) as Perrin Aybara

Barney Harris (Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk) as Mat Cauthon

Zoë Robins (Black Christmas) as Nynaeve al’Meara

Josha Stradowski (High Flyers) as Rand al’Thor

Also major characters:

Daniel Henny (Criminal Minds) as al’Lan Mandragoran, Moiraine’s Warder

Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones) as Tam Al’Thor, Rand’s adopted father

Sophie Okonedo (His Dark Materials) as Amyrlin Seat, Siuan Sanche, head of the Aes Sedai

Kae Alexander (Ready Player One) as Min Farshaw, a woman with the ability to see auras

Hammed Animashun (Black Mirror) as Loial, an Ogier and treesinger

Alexandre Willaume (The Last Kingdom) as Thom Merrilin, a gleeman, a traveling entertainer

Johann Myers (Small Axe) as Padan Fain, a peddler

And some co-stars for the first season:

Michael Tuahine and Lolita Chakrabarti as Bran and Marin Al’Vere, Egwene’s parents

Christopher Sciueref and Juliet Howland as Abell and Natti Cauthon, Matt’s parents

David Sterne as Cenn Buie and Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Two Rivers residents

Abdul Salis as Eamon Valda, Lord Captain Commander of the Children of the Light

Stuart Graham as Geofram, Commander of the Children of the Light

Alvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, a man who claimed to be The Dragon Reborn

Pasha Bocarie and Jennifer Preston as Master and Mistress Grinwell, kindly strangers

Izuka Hoyle as Dana, a would-be female gleeman

Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Innkeeper of The Queen's Blessing

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, members of the nomadic Tuatha'an.

The Wheel Of Time Plot

Amazon Studios

Here’s the show’s synopsis:

Set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Here are the first six episode titles, all of which are taken directly from the novels:

“Leavetaking”

“Shadow’s Waiting”

“A Place of Safety”

“The Dragon Reborn”

“Blood Calls Blood”

“The Flame of Tar Valon”

The Wheel Of Time Release Date

Amazon Studios

Amazon’s The Wheel of Time will arrive in November 2021. The first season runs eight episodes. It is unclear if it will be a weekly release or an all-at-once drop.

The Wheel of Time has already been renewed for a second season.