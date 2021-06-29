Watch These Movies Before They Leave Netflix In July

Netflix loves to advertise its new offerings that turn up every month. Multiple movies debut every week; there’s somewhere on the order of 50+ TV shows that turn up every month. But to make room for the new, there’s out with the old. As always, every month sees turnover on Netflix as old shows depart and films leave for other streaming services. So what’s leaving Netflix in July 2021? Let’s run down the list.

The good news, as always, is that what leaves Netflix is the stuff the service doesn’t own. As long as the series (or the film) is a Netflix Original, it’s safely there for life. So what exits every month are the older titles, the ones owned by other people. Much of the time, it’s stuff bound for other streaming services that have been waiting out their contracts with Netflix before shifting. The Princess and The Frog, for instance, is a Disney film that’s been waiting to exit Netflix and join the rest of the Princess Pantheon on Disney+; it will leave in July. The Croods is also taking off and will most likely be heading to Disney+ (if not Hulu) shortly after that. And the cult hit Jupiter Ascending is also leaving at the end of the month and will soon be on HBO Max.

But not everything is head to a new home. Grand Designs, for instance, is heading out to wherever shows that have no streaming home go. Also, Love Sick: The Series, a Thai drama popular with the k-drama crowd, is also leaving this month, with no known destination anywhere else. Fans should make sure they’ve watched this adaptation of the Thai Boys Love novel before it’s gone.

So what’s leaving Netflix in July of 2021? Here’s the full last call listing of titles.

July 5

The Iron Lady

July 7

The Invitation

July 14

Holidays

July 15

The Princess and the Frog

July 19

Love Sick: The Series: Season 1

July 22

Oh My Ghost

Oh My Ghost 2

Oh My Ghost 3

Oh My Ghost 4

July 28

The Croods

July 30

Spotlight

July 31