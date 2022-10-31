Christmas Is Coming Early To Netflix This Year

Ever since the arrival of the DVR to entertainment, watching shows on a delay has been a fact of life. Appointment TV went from being every show on air to a select few everyone watched together, like Game of Thrones. However, one slice of TV has remained a must-watch-on-time when it arrives: holiday-themed movies and shows. (I mean, who cares about a Christmas tree lighting in January?) So it’s not surprising that the content coming to Netflix in November is a lot of holiday-themed programming for you to stream right on time.

Since A Christmas Prince’s success in 2017, Netflix has jumped into the holiday season programming game with both feet. While some non-holiday titles are on the way as well, including the highly anticipated Addams Family series Wednesday, The Crown Season 5, and the movie sequel Enola Holmes 2, most of the big titles this month are jolly holiday fare.

Lindsey Lohan’s Falling for Christmas, the sequel The Claus Family 2, and Christmas With You are just the tip of the offerings heading this way in November. There’s also The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5, which will close out the show’s Collection 10 run, a new film called The Noel Diary, and the U.K.-set Christmas on Mistletoe Farm.

Here is everything coming to Netflix in November 2022.

Nov. 1

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 6 (Netflix Family)

The Takeover (Netflix Film)

Young Royals: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Attack on Finland

The Bad Guys

The Bodyguard

Dennis the Menace

Dolphin Tale

Key & Peele: Seasons 1-3

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Rascals

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Man on a Ledge

The Mask of Zorro

Mile 22

Moneyball

Notting Hill

Oblivion

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Still Alice

Think Like a Man

Top Gear: Season 31

Training Day

Up in the Air

Nov. 2

The Final Score (Netflix Series)

Killer Sally (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. 3

Blockbuster (Netflix Series)

The Dragon Prince: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Panayotis Pascot: Almost (Netflix Comedy)

Nov. 4

Buying Beverly Hills (Netflix Series)

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman (Netflix Film)

Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix Film)

The Fabulous (Netflix Series)

Lookism (Netflix Anime)

Manifest: Season 4, Part 1 (Netflix Series)

Nov. 5

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. 6

Captain Phillips

Nov. 7

Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Nov. 8

Behind Every Star (Netflix Series)

The Claus Family 2 (Netflix Film)

Minions & More Volume 2

Neal Brennan: Blocks (Netflix Comedy)

Triviaverse (Netflix Special)

Nov. 9

Angels & Demons

The Crown: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

FIFA Uncovered (Netflix Documentary)

The Railway Man

The Soccer Football Movie (Netflix Film)

Nov. 10

Falling for Christmas (Netflix Film)

Lost Bullet 2 (Netflix Film)

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia (Netflix Series)

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith (Netflix Documentary)

Warrior Nun: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Nov. 11

Ancient Apocalypse (Netflix Documentary)

Capturing the Killer Nurse (Netflix Documentary)

Don’t Leave (Netflix Film)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under (Netflix Series)

Goosebumps

Is That Black Enough for You?!? (Netflix Documentary)

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

Monica, O My Darling (Netflix Film)

My Father’s Dragon (Netflix Film)

Nov. 14

Stutz (Netflix Documentary)

Teletubbies (Netflix Family)

Nov. 15

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy (Netflix Comedy)

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (Netflix Comedy)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (Netflix Family)

Run for the Money (Netflix Series)

Nov. 16

In Her Hands (Netflix Documentary)

The Lost Lotteries (Netflix Film)

Mind Your Manners (Netflix Series)

Off Track (Netflix Film)

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo (Netflix Documentary)

The Wonder (Netflix Film)

Nov. 17

1899 (Netflix Series)

Bantú Mama

Christmas with You (Netflix Film)

Dead to Me: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

I Am Vanessa Guillen (Netflix Documentary)

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. 18

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

Elite: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

Inside Job: Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Reign Supreme (Netflix Series)

Slumberland (Netflix Film)

Somebody (Netflix Series)

The Violence Action (Netflix Film)

Nov. 21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday (Netflix Family)

StoryBots: Answer Time (Netflix Family)

Nov. 22

LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Netflix Comedy)

Nov. 23

The Boxtrolls

Blood, Sex & Royalty (Netflix Documentary)

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (Netflix Film)

Lesson Plan (Netflix Film)

The Swimmers (Netflix Film)

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border (Netflix Documentary)

The Unbroken Voice (Netflix Series)

Wednesday (Netflix Series)

Who’s a Good Boy? (Netflix Film)

Nov. 24

First Love (Netflix Series)

The Noel Diary (Netflix Film)

Southpaw

The Vanishing

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

Nov. 25

Blood & Water: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas (Netflix Family)

Nov. 29

The Creature Cases: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (Netflix Documentary)

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic (Netflix Comedy)

Nov. 30

A Man of Action (Netflix Film)

My Name Is Vendetta (Netflix Film)

The Lost Patient (Netflix Film)

Snack VS. Chef (Netflix Series)

Take Your Pills: Xanax (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. TBD