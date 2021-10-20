Netflix's November Lineup Is Absolutely Stacked

The final two months of the year comprise the most significant release period of Netflix, both in terms of TV series and movies. With the calendar year award shows cutting off entries on Dec. 31, this final eight-week period is when the streaming service’s big plays for awards season drop, both for TV series and movies. Add the usual holiday fare that runs from mid-November to New Year’s Eve, and the schedule becomes stacked. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in November 2021.

November kicks off with one of Netflix’s big awards contenders, The Harder They Fall, a western with a stacked cast led by Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, and Regina King. It’ll be followed up by Passing, the Ruth Negga/Tessa Thompson film that made waves on the film festival circuit. This month also on the movie slate: Red Notice, an action film with A-lister Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.

Netflix’s live-action Cowboy BeBop is hitting the small screen in major TV debuts, with John Cho in the lead role. The hit series Narcos: Mexico returns for Season 3, and, in one of the most anticipated arrivals, Tiger King Season 2 is also landing on Netflix for all you docu-series fans.

And that’s not counting all the holiday fare, debuting under the banner “Netflix’s Here For The Holidays.” The Princess Switch 3 is heading this way, with more Vanessa Hudgens than is strictly legal. A Castle for Christmas and A Boy Called Christmas will both arrive before December hits. Blown Away will create some glass concoctions for the holiday season in its holiday special. And Christmas Flow will arrive in time for everyone to get with the holiday beat.

Here’s the full rundown of Netflix debuts in November. The “🎁” denotes “Here For The Holidays” titles.

Nov. 1

The Claus Family (Netflix Film) 🎁

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 - Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General's Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad's Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

Nov. 2

Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis (Netflix Documentary)

Ridley Jones: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Nov. 3

The Harder They Fall (Netflix Film)

Lords of Scam (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. 4

Catching Killers (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. 5

A Cop Movie (Netflix Documentary)

Big Mouth: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

The Club (Netflix Series)

Glória (Netflix Series)

Love Hard (Netflix Film) 🎁

Meenakshi Sundareshwar (Netflix Film)

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

The Unlikely Murderer (Netflix Series)

We Couldn't Become Adults (Netflix Film)

Yara (Netflix Film)

Zero to Hero (Netflix Film)

Nov. 6

Arcane (Netflix Weekly Series)

Nov. 7

Father Christmas is Back (Netflix Film) 🎁

Nov. 9

Swap Shop (Netflix Series)

Your Life Is a Joke (Netflix Comedy)

Nov. 10

Animal (Netflix Documentary)

Gentefied: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Passing (Netflix Film)

Nov. 11

Love Never Lies (Netflix Series)

Red Notice (Netflix Film)

Nov. 12

Legacies: Season 3

Nov. 14

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

Nov. 15

America's Next Top Model: Season 21

America's Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit (Netflix Series)

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

Nov. 16

Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (Netflix Family)

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Netflix Family)

Nov. 17

Christmas Flow (Netflix Series) 🎁

Prayers for the Stolen (Netflix Film)

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line (Netflix Series)

Tiger King 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet (Netflix Comedy)

Dogs in Space (Netflix Family)

Lead Me Home (Netflix Documentary)

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (Netflix Film) 🎁

Nov. 19

Blown Away: Christmas (Netflix Series) 🎁

Cowboy Bebop (Netflix Series)

Dhamaka (Netflix Film)

Extinct (Netflix Family)

Hellbound (Netflix Series)

Love Me Instead (Netflix Film)

The Mind, Explained: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Procession (Netflix Documentary)

tick, tick...BOOM! (Netflix Film)

Nov. 20

New World (Netflix Series)

Nov. 22

Outlaws (Netflix Film)

Vita & Virginia

Nov. 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings (Netflix Documentary)

Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast (Netflix Family) 🎁

Nov. 24

A Boy Called Christmas (Netflix Film) 🎁

Bruised (Netflix Film)

Robin Robin (Netflix Family) 🎁

Selling Sunset: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

True Story (Netflix Series)

Nov. 25

F is for Family: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

Super Crooks (Netflix Series)

Nov. 26

A Castle For Christmas (Netflix Film) 🎁

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier (Netflix Documentary)

Green Snake (Netflix Film)

Light the Night (Netflix Series)

School of Chocolate (Netflix Series) 🎁

Spoiled Brats (Netflix Film)

Nov. 28

Elves (Netflix Series) 🎁

Nov. 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible (Netflix Documentary)

Nov. 30

Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist (Netflix Family)

Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories (Netflix Family) 🎁

Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical (Netflix Family)

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier (Netflix Film)

The Summit of the Gods (Netflix Film)

Nov. TBD