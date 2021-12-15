There Is So Much Newness Coming To Netflix In January

The new year is almost here and it’s the beginning of a new streaming era. Between 2019 and 2021, 12 new streaming services launched, several of which are now significant players. Viewers will be relieved to learn 2022 will be calmer. But this is where the competition starts in earnest, as longtime streaming giants like Netflix will have to fight harder for eyeballs than ever before, with brand new series and movies. Based on what’s coming to Netflix in January 2022, the company is ready to win.

Netflix is hitting January with a mix of old and new. Several popular shows will arrive with brand-new seasons, including third seasons for Too Hot To Handle and After Life; the Emmy-winning Ozark is also returning in January with the first half of Season 4. But it’s the new stuff that is arguably the most intriguing. There’s Taylor Lautner’s return to film in Home Team, a football movie co-starring Kevin James. In series, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness is launching a show based on his podcast of the same name, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window promises to parody the current trend in thrillers in which an unreliable narrator-type woman may have witnessed a crime. There’s Hype House, a look at social media stars’ lives. And there’s a brand new K-drama, All of Us Are Dead, which puts a spin on the popular zombie trope.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in January 2022.

Jan. 1

Chief Daddy 2 - Going for Broke (Netflix Film)

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Woo

Jan. 4

Action Pack (Netflix Family)

Jan. 5

Four to Dinner (Netflix Film)

Rebelde (Netflix Series)

Jan. 6

The Club: Part 2 (Netflix Series)

The Wasteland (Netflix Film)

Jan. 7

Hype House (Netflix Series)

Johnny Test: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Jan. 10

Undercover: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Jan. 11

Dear Mother (Netflix Film)

Jan. 12

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (Netflix Film)

Jan. 13

Brazen (Netflix Film)

Chosen (Netflix Series)

The Journalist (Netflix Series)

Photocopier (Netflix Film)

Jan. 14

After Life: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Archive 81 (Netflix Series)

Blippi: Adventures

Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt

The House (Netflix Series)

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (Netflix Family)

This Is Not a Comedy (Netflix Film)

Jan. 16

Phantom Thread

Jan. 17

After We Fell

Jan. 18

Mighty Express: Train Trouble (Netflix Family)

Jan. 19

El marginal: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Heavenly Bites: Mexico (Netflix Documentary)

Juanpis González - The Series (Netflix Series)

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Netflix Documentary)

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Jan. 20

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream (Netflix Documentary)

The Royal Treatment (Netflix Film)

Jan. 21

American Boogeywoman

Munich (Netflix Film)

My Father's Violin (Netflix Film)

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 (Netflix Series)

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

Summer Heat (Netflix Series)

That Girl Lay Lay

Jan. 24

Three Songs for Benazir (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 25

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 27

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Netflix Series)

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Netflix Family)

Feria: The Darkest Light (Netflix Series)

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Netflix Series)

Home Team (Netflix Film)

In From the Cold (Netflix Series)

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (Netflix Series)

January TBD