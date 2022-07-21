Netflix's August Lineup Might Be Its Most Stacked Yet

Netflix is not having the easiest of years in 2022. After banner gains during the lockdown era of 2020 and 2021, what goes up has started coming down with subscriber losses. Netflix’s back-to-back release of Stranger Things 4 Volumes 1 and 2 did much to silence critics; however, with all episodes now out and half a year still to go in 2022, streaming viewers are curious about what comes next. So, what’s coming to Netflix in August 2022? The answer looks like “a whole lot more.”

August will start with one of Netflix’s hotly anticipated projects of the year, the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s seminal graphic novel, The Sandman. The project boasts an A-list cast and a high-concept story about the King of Dreams. Imprisoned for nearly a century, the once-omnipresent Sandman escapes, discovers modern-day Earth, and sets about reasserting himself in his domain of humanity’s collective unconscious.

But that’s only the beginning. August also brings back fan-favorite dramas Never Have I Ever and Locke & Key for their respective third seasons. In reality shows, Indian Matchmaking Season 2, Glow Up Season 4, and the new Brazilian editions of Queer Eye and Iron Chef all arrive this month. Plus, the Untold docuseries returns with new weekly installments.

The movie offerings are just as stacked, with the documentary Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99, the Jamie Foxx vampire hunter feature Day Shift, the musical 13, and brand new rom-coms Royalteen and Wedding Season. Crank up the A/C; no one’s going anywhere this month.

Here’s the complete list of everything coming to Netflix in August 2022.

Aug. 1

Big Tree City (Netflix Family)

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She’s Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

Aug. 2

Flight

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse (Netflix Comedy)

Aug. 3

Buba (Netflix Film)

Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99 (Netflix Documentary

Don’t Blame Karma! (Netflix Film)

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Aug. 4

Lady Tamara (Netflix Series)

KAKEGURUI TWIN (Netflix Anime)

Super Giant Robot Brothers (Netflix Family)

Wedding Season (Netflix Film)

Aug. 5

Carter (Netflix Film)

Darlings (Netflix Film)

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (Netflix Film)

The Sandman (Netflix Series)

Skyfall

Aug. 6

Reclaim (Netflix Film)

Aug. 7

Riverdale: Season 6

Aug. 8

Code Name: Emperor (Netflix Film)

Team Zenko Go: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Aug. 9

I Just Killed My Dad (Netflix Documentary)

The Nice Guys

Aug. 10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (Netflix Documentary)

Heartsong (Netflix Film)

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Instant Dream Home (Netflix Series)

Iron Chef Brazil (Netflix Series)

Locke & Key: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

School Tales The Series (Netflix Series)

Aug. 11

Dope

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 (Netflix Anime)

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 12

13: The Musical (Netflix Film)

A Model Family (Netflix Series)

Day Shift (Netflix Film)

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Aug. 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 4

Deepa & Anoop (Netflix Family)

Learn to Swim

Aug. 16

Untold: Volume 2 (Netflix Weekly Docuseries)

Aug. 17

High Heat (Netflix Series)

Junior Baking Show: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

Look Both Ways (Netflix Film)

Royalteen (Netflix Film)

Unsuspicious (Netflix Series)

Aug. 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Inside the Mind of a Cat (Netflix Documentary)

Tekken: Bloodline (Netflix Anime)

Aug. 19

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

Echoes (Netflix Series)

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) (Netflix Series)

Glow Up: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Kleo (Netflix Series)

The Next 365 Days (Netflix Film)

Aug. 20

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar (Netflix Film)

Aug. 21

A Cowgirl’s Song

Aug. 23

Chad and JT Go Deep (Netflix Series)

Aug. 24

Lost Ollie (Netflix Series)

Mo (Netflix Series)

Queer Eye: Brazil (Netflix Series)

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (Netflix Documentary)

Selling The OC (Netflix Series)

Under Fire (Netflix Series)

Watch Out, We’re Mad (Netflix Film)

Aug. 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

History 101: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (Netflix Anime)

That’s Amor (Netflix Film)

Aug. 26

Disobedience

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way (Netflix Series)

Loving Adults (Netflix Film)

Ludik (Netflix Series)

Me Time (Netflix Film)

Seoul Vibe (Netflix Film)

Aug. 29

Under Her Control (Netflix Film)

Mighty Express: Season 7 (Netflix Family)

Aug. 30

I AM A KILLER: Season 3 (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 31

Club América vs. Club América (Netflix Documentary)

Family Secrets (Netflix Series)

I Came By (Netflix Film)

