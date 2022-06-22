Olivia Rodrigo Will Be Back On Disney+ This July

Disney+ is coming off a busy June with two hit series arriving every Wednesday, the just-completed Obi-Wan Kenobi and the brand new Ms. Marvel series. That success will keep rolling into the heart of summer, with new TV shows arriving and several fun summertime specials for those looking for a bit of beachy TV. Here’s a full rundown of what’s coming to Disney+ in July 2022 for your vacation viewing.

July is famous for being the time when television gets into shark territory, and National Geographic is ready. Disney+ will have half a dozen specials from the network, arriving in time for the July 4th holiday, in case you want to remember what it’s not always safe to go back in the water.

But it’s not all nature specials and fins for summer. Ms. Marvel will continue her debut run through the month before giving way to another hit series, the Olivia Rodrigo-starring High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which premieres Season 3 at the end of the month. Meanwhile, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will also add another episode of Assembled. This installment is focused on the making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, foreshadowing the film’s arrival on the streaming service in the next 60 days.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in July 2022.

Friday, July 1

Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

50 Shades of Sharks

The Birth of Big Air

The Good, the Bad, the Hungry

Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau

Raging Bull Shark

Slaying the Badger

World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?

World’s Biggest Great White?

Monday, July 4

America the Beautiful

Wednesday, July 6

Ms. Marvel Season 1, Episode 5

PJ Masks (Season 5)

Friday, July 8

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse

Wednesday, July 13

Ms. Marvel Season Finale

Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Season 4)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 1, Part 3)

Friday, July 15

Zombies 3

Wednesday, July 20

Mira, Royal Detective (Season 2, Part 2)

Siempre Fui Yo

Tudo Igual… Só Que Não

Wednesday, July 27