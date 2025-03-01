Keke Palmer’s Iconic Throwback Role Is Coming To Disney+ In March

March is the perfect time to hunker down inside and stay cozy until the real spring weather hits. Fortunately, Disney+ is adding plenty of titles to their streaming platform to keep those last days of winter as entertaining as possible. (Reminder: Spring officially begins March 20.)

With the Disney+ and Hulu bundle, even more options are available. The month starts on a high note. On March 1, Disney and Hulu subscribers gain access to 57 more titles, from laugh-out-loud rom-coms like Princess Bride and Couples Retreat to nostalgic childhood favorites like Akeelah And The Bee.

Later in the month, the catalogue expands even more. On March 12, Moana 2 — the highly-anticipated sequel to the fan-favorite movie — is available to stream. Oscar-nominated Anora joins the streaming platform on March 17. Plus, Stranger Things fans can check out Sadie Sink’s new project, O’Dessa, starting March 20.

Those are just a few of the highlights coming in March, but they’re far from the only options available. Whether you’re in the mood for reality TV, horror movies, or romantic comedies, there are so many titles to choose from.

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ this March below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

March 1

Akeelah And The Bee*

Alien*

Alien 3*

Alien Resurrection*

Alien Vs. Predator*

Alien: Covenant*

Aliens*

Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem*

The Amateur*

American Hustle En Español*

American Hustle*

The Angry Birds Movie*

Anger Management*

Big*

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)*

Bohemian Rhapsody*

Brooklyn*

Couples Retreat*

Crazy Heart*

Dangerous Beauty*

Firehouse Dog*

Good Will Hunting*

High Fidelity*

Jojo Rabbit*

L.A. Confidential*

The Last King Of Scotland*

The Legend of Zorro*

Life Of Pi*

Lincoln*

My Cousin Vinny*

The Other Guys*

The Other Guys En Español*

Pacific Rim: Uprising*

Predator*

Predator 2*

Predators*

The Predator*

The Princess Bride*

Prometheus*

Pulp Fiction*

Sideways*

The Social Network*

The Wrestler*

Think Like A Man Too En Español*

Think Like a Man Too*

The Truman Show*

3:10 to Yuma*

True Grit*

The Ugly Truth En Español*

The Ugly Truth*

Unbreakable*

Wadjda*

War Horse*

Welcome To The Rileys*

Whatever Works En Español*

Whatever Works*

Wild Target*

March 2

The Oscars: Special Premiere*

Love Again*

Love Again En Español*

March 3

Malawi Wildlife Rescue Season 2 (6 episodes)

Sensory Overload*

Daredevil: Born Again (new episodes)

Paradise (finale)*

March 4

The Gutter*

March 5

Win Or Lose (2 episodes)

Primos Season 1 (9 episodes)

March 6

The Kardashians (1 episode)*

Deli Boys Season 1*

March 7

The Banger Sisters*

Classified*

Confessions Of A Shopaholic*

Hellboy: The Crooked Man*

The Inner Portrait*

Notes On A Scandal*

March 8

Babylon*

Babylon En Español*

March 10

American Idol Season 8 (premiere)*

The $100,000 Pyramid Season 8 (premiere)*

The Benefactor*

Ca$h*

Hesher*

March 11

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna (premiere)*

New Life*

March 12

Murai In Love Season 1*

Am I Being Unreasonable? Season 2*

The Conners Seasons 1-5*

Moana 2

Disney Jr.’s Ariel Season 1 (4 episodes)

Port Protection Alaska Season 8 (10 episodes)

Meet the Pickles: The Making of Win or Lose

“Am I Being Unreasonable?” Season 2

Win Or Lose (new episodes)

March 13

Control Freak*

After the First 48 Season 9B*

American Godfathers: The Five Families Season 1*

Brigham Young: Architect Of Faith Season 1*

Lifetime Presents Women Making History Season 1*

Parents Gone Wild Season 1*

Pawn Stars: Best Of Season 5*

Sentenced to Life: Teen Killers Season 1*

The First 48 Season 26*

The Boston Strangler*

The First 48: Critical Minutes*

Monster Hunter*

Stepmom from Hell*

March 14

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years (premiere)*

Fight Club*

Force of Nature: The Dry 2*

The Last Of The Mohicans*

The Prestige*

True Lies*

March 15

Premonition*

Premonition En Español*

The Roundup: No Way Out*

The Roundup: Punishment*

March 17

The Sabrina Soto Show Season 1*

Anora*

March 18

Carol*

Exhibiting Forgiveness*

Daredevil: Born Again (1 episode)

March 19

Gannibal Season 2 (premiere)*

Good American Family (premiere)*

Hyper Knife (premiere)*

Tokyo Revengers Season 2B*

Magi Seasons 1-2*

Rega Crimson Season 1*

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 (12 episodes)

Life Below Zero Season 23 (20 episodes)

Good American Family*

March 20

O’Dessa*

My Strange Arrest Season 2*

Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys Season 1*

The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition Season 1*

Rachael Ray in Tuscany Season 1*

Trapped in the Rocky Mountains*

March 21

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Season 1*

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Season 1*

March 22

Animals, They’re Just Like Us! Season 1 (6 episodes)

The Jesus Music*

March 23

The Machine*

The Machine En Español*

March 24

Wildflower*

David Blaine: Do No Attempt (2 episodes)

March 25

Daredevil: Born Again (2 episodes)

Big Boys Season 3*

Dandelion*

March 26

The Conners Season 6*

March 27

Morphle and the Magic Pets: Shorts Season 1(10 episodes)

The Conners Season 8 (premiere)*

Alone Season 11*

Biography: WWE Legend Season 4*

Find My Country House Season 1*

March 28

Chosen Family*

The Line*

March 31

David Blaine Do Not Attempt (2 episodes)

The Fable Season 1*

Alex Cross*

Bachelorette*

