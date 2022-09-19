This House of the Dragon Sneak Peek Introduces The Next Generation

When House of the Dragon was initially announced, the cast included Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra and Olivia Cooke as Alicent. However, since the beginning of Season 1, those characters have been played by younger actors Milly Alcock and Emily Carey. With the show now half over, it’s time for the main stars to step up as the House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 6 promo gives viewers their first glimpse at the new generation of Targaryens.

Warning: Spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 5 follow. Somewhere, weddings in Westeros must be unremarkable, but somehow the ones in Game of Thrones were always horrifying bloody affairs. House of the Dragon continued that tradition, staging nuptials to rival the Red and Purple Weddings. But the vows were only an afterthought.

Before the wedding began, the betrayals started. Rhaenyra chose poorly when she decided to sleep with Ser Christian Cole; after she refused to run away with him, he betrayed her to Alicent. The tight friendship between the two girls was destroyed in a moment, the kind of BFF breakup akin to a divorce. Alicent chose to stand against the Targaryens from that moment on, symbolized by her green gown. Meanwhile, Cole murdered Laenor’s lover out of embarrassment and jealousy in the middle of the wedding feast, giving Alicent her first ally.

A decade later, those angry feelings have calcified into two sides in Viserys’ Small Council, as the Episode 6 promo demonstrates.

Episode 6 is titled “The Princess and the Queen,” the two sides of the coming split when Viserys finally passes. (Also, note how unwell the King looks. He’s not long for this world.) The title is taken from George R.R. Martin’s 2013 novella, which told the story of Rhaenyra and Alicent during the final days of Viserys’ reign. Though there is no synopsis, one assumes this episode will tell that same tale.

But the introduction of D’arcy and Cooke is not the only significant change in this episode. It’s been a decade since the show last checked in with the Targaryen family, and Prince Aegon has gone from two years old to 12, and his sister, Princess Helaena, an infant in Episode 5, is now 10. Alicent has also had a third child in the intervening time, Prince Aemond.

Rhaenyra has had children since marrying Laenor; as the promo shows, their legitimacy is questionable, as they look nothing like their father. However, Prince Jacaerys and Prince Lucerys are currently being raised as the children of the heir to the throne, no matter who it was who got Rhaenyra pregnant. Also, as the promo shows, Daemon has a new bride: Laena, Laenior’s sister, making that incestuous relationship even more complicated than ever.

House of the Dragon Season 1 continues with new episodes every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.