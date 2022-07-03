Drake Became The Sixth Backstreet Boy For A Surprise "I Want It That Way" Performance

When the Backstreet Boys come to town, you do not miss “The Call,” and a certain hitmaker was quick to answer when the boy band arrived in his native Canada. On Saturday, July 2, the Backstreet Boys performed their DNA World Tour concert in Toronto and none other than Drake joined them the stage. Before closing out their show at the Budweiser Stage, the band stopped their performance to introduce Drake as “the sixth Backstreet Boy,” per Rolling Stone. Obviously, you’re going to want to watch Drake’s “I Want It That Way” performance with the Backstreet Boys to fully experience the nostalgic magic.

Drake surprised everyone in the arena by walking onto the stage before BSB launched into their 1999 hit “I Want It That Way.” The group even threw a bit of Drake’s “Hold On, We're Going Home” into the rendition for a fun remix. Prior to the song, Drake stopped to greet each member with a hearty hug and gave the audience a touching speech about what the Backstreet Boys mean to him.

“At 13 years old, I had a bar mitzvah, and at my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl I was in love with came up to me and one of the greatest songs in the world was playing,” he told the crowd fondly. The smile Drake wore was contagious and it was evident that the experience he shared impacted him. “And she asked me if I would dance with her, and it was the first time I ever felt acknowledged, and it was the first time I ever felt like I had a shot at being cool.” Little did he know, he would eventually be the coolest.

As he closed his story, Drake introduced “one of the greatest songs in music history”, vowing to stay on stage while the Backstreet Boys performed “I Want It That Way.” Not only did Drake remain on stage, but he also lent his voice to the iconic tune.

The performance closed out the sold-out show and left concertgoers with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The performance seemed unforgettable for everyone and deserved a million encores if only to see Drake have the time of his life performing alongside his favorite boyband again.