Here's Why The Future Of The Vlog Squad Is Really Uncertain

The controversy continued when former member Jeff Wittek was severely injured in June 2020 while filming a stunt for a Vlog Squad video. The stunt involved him swinging on a rope dangling from an excavator, which was being operated by Dobrik. This didn’t end well for Wittek, who wound up falling into a shallow pool of water, subsequently fracturing his skull.

Nearly a year later, Wittek spoke out about his experience in an April 2021 YouTube documentary series called Don’t Try This at Home. In an episode called “How I Broke My Face,” the Vlog Squad member spoke out about his head injury and hospitalization. At one point, his doctor told him he nearly died in the accident. Wittek also revealed Dobrik didn’t talk to him for a month as he recovered from his injuries.

In a later episode of the documentary series, Dobrik accompanied Wittek on his trip to get eye surgery, at which point Dobrik explained why he disappeared when Wittek needed him most. “I’ve never been in a situation like this… I didn’t know the correct way to go about any of it. Especially [because] Jeff is such a tough guy, so you don’t know if you have to be there to baby him, or if that pisses him off,” he said. “[But] he said that he was happy we came on this trip with him, so that really paints a different perspective on what I originally thought he needed to heal.” Dobrik also apologized to Wittek for his role in his injuries. “I wanna be clear — I didn’t do it on purpose. The last thing I wanted to do was launch someone into the water. It was an accident, and it was one of the worst kinds of accidents,” he said.

Still, the incident didn’t sit well with fans, with many saying Dobrik was seemingly willing to endanger his friends to create a viral video while failing to own up to his actions. As one fan said on Twitter, the incident was “the end” of Dobrik’s positive legacy.