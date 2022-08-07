The only big three that matters is Young Money: Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne. Leading up to Drake’s iconic OVO Festival, the “Hotline Bling” rapper surprised fans with a long-awaited Young Money reunion. It all went down on Saturday, Aug. 6, and don’t worry if you weren’t there in person, because fans shared tons of videos of Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne’s Young Money reunion concert online.

Ahead of his 2022 OVO Festival, Drake promised fans a legendary performance that would reunite him with his former Young Money collaborators Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. The last time the three rap stars ruled a stage and created music together was in 2014 with the release of their second collaborative album Young Money: Rise of an Empire — so getting the gang back together after eight whole years was a pretty huge deal. The Young Money performance took the stage at October World Weekend in Toronto and closed out the three-day event — just a little later than they anticipated.

The highly anticipated reunion was originally scheduled to take place on Aug. 1, but had to be pushed back a few days for medical reasons. When Aug. 6 finally came, fans were still left waiting an additional hour and a half for the show to begin. Tired of waiting, the crowd voiced their impatience that got Drake's attention. Apparently, there was an issue at the Canadian border that needed to be resolved.

A message lit up the stage: “Unfortunately, Lil Wayne had issues at the border.” A moment passed for fans to react before another message lit up. “Luckily, Drake runs the border.” At 9:30 PM, the show finally kicked off and the crowd went wild. The three rap icons performed some of their best-beloved throwback collabs, as well as solo hits, and shared their appreciation for one another.

For anyone that missed it, here’s a recap of the Young Money reunion as told by fans that recorded it all.

There were even some very important announcements from Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. During her set, Minaj dropped a clip of a new single set to drop on Aug. 12.

Lil Wayne also had an announcement to make — 4 years since his last Carter V album, Lil Wayne confirmed that we’ll be getting a new album next year titled Carter VI.

The Young Money reunion was as lively and nostalgic as fans expected and after the performance of a lifetime, maybe there’s a possibility for the trio to hop into the recording studio all together again sometime soon. Until then, I’ve got Nicki Minaj’s single “Super Freaky Girl” pre-saved before its official release on Aug. 12.