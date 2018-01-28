14 Valentine's Day Movies On Netflix For A Romantic Night In

Valentine's Day can feel like a lot of pressure. Even a casual trip to the supermarket will have you bombarded with chocolates, roses, greeting cards, and glaring reminders that love is in the air… or else. So, why not keep things sweet and simple this year with Valentine’s Day, Netflix-style? You don't have to spend your entire paycheck on a tasting menu at a fancy-schmancy restaurant or attempt to recreate an extreme date from an old Bachelor episode. There are plenty of romantic films to watch with your significant other. Or by yourself. No matter how you’re celebrating, these 14 Valentine's Day movies on Netflix are perfect for the occasion.

It's so much easier to make a big batch of popcorn, snuggle up in the comfort of your couch, and flip on a Valentine’s Day movie on Netflix that makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Plus, you don't even have to get dressed, which is huge. Make your Valentine's Day a win-win by staying in. You won't regret it. Just make sure your V-Day movie marathon is on point with these enjoyable Netflix titles.

01 The Ugly Truth There’s something about rom-coms from the early 2000s that just makes them hit differently. This one starring Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler is the perfect enemies-to-lovers to story to scratch that itch.

02 To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before I mean, it wouldn’t be a list of romantic Netflix movies without To All The Boys, now would it? Hopeless romantic Lara Jean embodies all the V-Day hopes and dreams in her love letters, making this the perfect watch for the holiday.

03 The Kissing Booth Netflix Another modern Netflix classic, The Kissing Booth offers all the fun teen rom-com vibes you could hope for.

04 Silver Linings Playbook If you’re looking for something a little more serious this Valentine’s Day, then check out this Oscar-winning romance that explores mental health.

05 The Half of It The Half of It is an offbeat indie rom-com with a queer teen at the center. What more could you want?

06 The Artist Maybe you’re more of an old Hollywood fan, in which case you might want to check out this black-and-white, silent romance that’s an ode to the golden era of movie-making.

07 About Time Rachel McAdams stars in this heartwarming rom-com that finds the protagonists traveling through time and space to be together.

08 Chocolat Chocolate and romance just seem to go hand in hand, so it makes perfect sense that chocolate takes on a magical quality in this fantasy romance.

09 The Lovebirds Skip Bolen/NETFLIX Goofy hijinks ensue when Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani’s characters try to rekindle their romance.

10 Safe Haven Want to spend your Valentine's Day getting hit right in the feels and then bawling your eyes out? Two words: Nicholas Sparks.

11 Five Feet Apart This one’s another tear-jerker for you, only this time the focus is on two teens whose shared illness brings them together while also forcing them to literally stay apart.

12 Always Be My Maybe This sweet friends-to-lovers romance is made all the better by a show-stopping Keanu Reeves cameo.

13 Set It Up You get two romances for the price of one in this rom-com featuring a couple of assistants trying to set up their bosses… and fall in love themselves.