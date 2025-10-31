“The Bachelor Mansion takeover is going to be awesome,” Tyler Cameron says, sitting in the penthouse of 1 Hotel Miami, where he’s spending the weekend with on a brand trip with Celsius. He’s rocking an all-black Alo workout set with a puffy bucket hat and a Celsius Spritz Vibe in hand as he talks about his latest TV endeavor, Bachelor Mansion Takeover, which invites former contestants from the Bachelor universe to give the famed property a much-needed makeover — and the chance to win $100,000.

Cameron will join Tayshia Adams, star of The Bachelorette Season 16, in judging the HGTV show, which is set to premiere in 2026. “Tayshia’s been great. We bounced off each other really well,” Cameron says. “This is my first time really getting to be around her, and we just gelled. She’s up for anything.”

While the 32-year-old from Jupiter, Florida, is perhaps best known as the runner-up of Season 15 of The Bachelorette, his talents extend beyond reality television. Cameron is also a licensed general contractor, a career he pursued after his football dreams ended due to an injury in 2017. “My dad was a builder, my mom was a Realtor, so I was always around it,” he says of his interest in home construction work. Judging this competition blends his original career with his more recent foray into entertainment.

“The home has been there for 20 years, and it hasn’t really been renovated or touched,” Cameron says. “It’s so cool to see all these competitors put their own spin on how they think it should look. Some really succeed, some don’t. You’re going to see the good, the bad, the ugly, but it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch.”

In between filming and finding time for brand trips and red carpets, Cameron is also training for the New York City Marathon — his fourth race of this distance — on Nov. 2, alongside girlfriend Tate Madden, in partnership with the energy drink brand.

“The New York City Marathon is like Disney times 10. It's the happiest place in the world. It's the most inspirational day of the year,” Cameron says. “I think just the stories, the people, the positive energy, it's incredible. So to get through that finish line, to be running this with Celsius, having them support me through this, that's just going to be incredible.”

Below, Cameron shares his first celebrity crush, the other reality shows he’d love to do, and more.

Elite Daily: What’s one home renovation trend you never want to see again?

Tyler Cameron: Gray floors. They're just so plain and boring. God, it kills me.

ED: What’s your go-to comfort show?

TC: Lately, it's been Love Is Blind. I wrapped up the last episode of the latest season yesterday.

ED: What movie have you re-watched most in your life?

TC: Hitch. Back in the day, I couldn't afford cable and I had a DVD player. I had a Will Smith four-pack, and I always watched Hitch. That's how I fell asleep every night.

ED: Who was your celebrity crush growing up?

TC: Jessica Alba in Into the Blue. She's a dream.

ED: Who’s your dream artist to play the Super Bowl?

TC: Usher. He could do it again. He could do it 24 times, and we would all love it.

ED: If you had to appear on another reality TV show, which would it be and why?

TC: Survivor or Naked and Afraid.

ED: What love advice would you give to your younger self?

TC: Don't sweat it. Just keep going. And as my favorite teammate once said, “Girls are like buses: Miss one, and in the next 15, another one's coming.”

ED: What are you manifesting in the year ahead?

TC: More knowledge, more opportunity, and more health and wealth and prosperity and love and all the good things in life.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.