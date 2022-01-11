TXT’s Huening Kai is seriously the most supportive brother ever. After his sister, Huening Bahiyyih, made her debut with Kep1er on Jan. 3, he’s been helping the K-pop group promote their music not only by encouraging fans to check out their epic new single, “WA DA DA,” but by joining Bahiyyih for a TikTok dance challenge. No surprise, the video of the siblings instantly went viral, having accumulated over 7 million views on the platform in just a few hours. Check out Kep1er’s TikTok of the two dancing to “WA DA DA” because it’s everything.

Kep1er is a nine-member group that was formed on Girls Planet 999, which is a reality competition series that ran from August to October 2021. Besides Bahiyyih, the group consists of members Yujin, Mashiro, Xiaoting, Chaehyun, Dayeon, Hikaru, Youngeun, and Yeseo. After teasing their debut for months, Kep1er finally made their debut on Jan. 3 by dropping their six-track EP, First Impact. The project includes their lead single “WA DA DA,” which is a song all about chasing your dreams. “Running vroom vroom vroom like a supersonic,” the group sings during the chorus.

WAKEONE/ Swing Entertainment

The same day they made their debut with First Impact, Kep1er also unveiled their music video for “WA DA DA,” which features the nine members performing synchronized choreography. To help promote their new song, the girls have been participating in the “WA DA DA” dance challenge on TikTok. On Jan. 11, TXT’s Huening Kai got involved. He joined his sister to do the challenge outside, and the pair totally nailed it. At the end of the video, the siblings came together to do a cute pose for the camera.

The video comes just days after Huening Kai also showed support for his sister by promoting “WA DA DA” during his Jan. 7 VLIVE. “Congratulations hiyyih-ah,” he said about Bahiyyih’s debut in Kep1er, according to a translation by PinkVilla. “I contacted her [on Jan. 3] saying you worked really hard and congratulated her.”

“We keep in contact often, especially as I was curious as to what was going on [with her],” the TXT star added. “I told her that you’re cool and doing amazing. I love you.”

Huening Kai’s relationship with Bahiyyih is so cute. MOAs, make sure to show support for Kep1er’s debut by streaming “WA DA DA” on YouTube.