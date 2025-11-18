TikTok’s most iconic duo is making the jump from phone screens to TV screens. Grant Gibbs and Ashley Gill, better known as the social media comedy partnership A Twink and a Redhead, are starring in their first television series. And Elite Daily has the first look at their upcoming show Mo’ Waffles.

The half-hour scripted comedy is set in a newly opened Atlanta diner, which is thrown into chaos once the franchise’s celebrity owner suddenly goes missing. Gibbs and Gill star as members of the eatery’s staff, who set out to try to solve the mysterious disappearance. They are joined by actor Robin Jordan, a fitting addition to the Mo’ Waffles crew, given that she’s known for her TikTok comedy videos about working in restaurants.

Mo’ Waffles is set to premiere on Tubi on Dec. 19. The show was greenlit at the end of 2024 as part of Stubios, Tubi's fan-fueled studio and platform for aspiring filmmakers and their fans.

Jordan serves as the Stubiorunner, with the project being inspired by her TikTok skits. Mo’ Waffles is directed by Sam Brave and Kendra Jordan, and also written by Kendra Jordan. It is produced by Jacobo Rispa and Damian Romay and executive produced by Robin Jordan, Grant Gibbs, Ashley Gill, Kendra Jordan, Donte Lee, and Tressa Azarel Smallwood. Additional cast includes Tina Fears, Darius Autry, Alison Haselden, Antwan Mills, Caisey Cole, George Howard Adams, and Rashal James.

The series marks the television acting debut for both Gibbs and Gill. The duo first gained attention in 2024 when they released their first song, “A Twink and a Redhead,” along with an EP of the same name. They’ve continued releasing music, including their latest single “Disney Adult,” but now they’re widening their focus to add acting into the mix as well.

While you wait for the Dec. 19 premiere of Mo’ Waffles, check out a first look at the series in the exclusive images below.

Courtesy of Tubi

Courtesy of Tubi

Courtesy of Tubi

Courtesy of Tubi