The Mare Of Easttown Finale Has Everyone Stanning Kate Winslet

After seven suspense-filled episodes, Mare of Easttown came to an end with a shocking twist on Sunday, May 30. Following the highly-anticipated finale of the popular HBO Max murder mystery, fans unsurprisingly couldn’t stop talking about the show’s leading lady. These tweets about Mare of Easttown's finale are full-on fangirling over Kate Winslet’s performance and calling for her to get all the awards she deserves.

While it’s no secret Winslet is an acclaimed actor — she has Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy wins under her belt, making her a Tony shy of EGOT status — viewers were reminded of her acting prowess with her role as Mare. As a vape-smoking detective who had a chip on her shoulder and was still grieving the death of her son, the Titanic actor shone in a role that was so different from the many others she’d taken on before, and fans were floored at how much she made the series what it was. While the release of the finale was underscored by an HBO Max outage, viewers took to social media to drum up anticipation for Winslet as a major awards season contender following her powerful performance. In short, the British actor deserves all the trophies for her role as Mare.

Only time will tell whether Winslet as Mare returns to Easttown for a second season, but the show’s creator said in an interview with Esquire that he might be up for it.

“We didn't ever talk about returning... it's very much a closed story. I think you've seen that now, the story ends. I think all the loose ends get tied up. I hope so at least,” Brad Ingelsby said. “But I think if we could ever crack a story that was as emotional and surprising, then I think maybe there's a conversation. I don't have that in my head right now, but I mean, listen, I love Mare. If we could ever give her a great season, I would certainly consider it. I would only do it if I was convinced we could make it great, though. I wouldn't do it just because you have a chance to do it. I would want to make sure that it was as rich and compelling as I hope this season has been.”

The future of Mare of Easttown may be up in the air, but judging from viewers’ reactions, fans would be more than happy to see Winslet return in a second season.