25 True Crime Podcasts On Spotify That Will Have You Totally Hooked

If fairy tales and happy endings aren't your thing, you might be in need of something more puzzling to challenge your brain. True crime podcasts have only increased in popularity through the years, and while mindless content is always fun, true crime podcasts enable listeners to become super-sleuths at home. Whether serial killers get your blood pumping, or you're in favor of something less murderous and more white-collar, there's so many true crime picks out there. So much so, it can actually be slightly overwhelming. But believe me when I say these 25 true crime podcasts on Spotify deserve a spot on your listening list.
When it comes to true crime podcasts Spotify's selection is seemingly endless. The streaming service has aggregated all the best shows that have taken the world be storm. Some are episodic, while others tell an ongoing tale, but most importantly, they'll keep you captivated every step of the way. Plus, they're a good chance to give your eyes a break from Netflix for a bit.
New true crime podcasts are popping up every day, but there's a few OG shows that are definitely worth checking out as well. These 25 hand-picked selections are sure to satisfy your true crime sweet tooth.
Last Podcast On The Left
If you love the feeling of your heart racing, you're going to want to add
to your list. The series takes a deep dive into everything from demons and slashers to cults and serial killers. Last Podcast on the Left
New episodes of
Last Podcast on the Left drop 2-3 times a week.
You don't have to live in The Golden State to appreciate this gripping crime story. The first season of the
podcast explores the mysterious disappearance of aspiring actress Adea Shibani, and leaves you constantly scratching your head with its unpredictable twists and turns. Now, in its second season, the mystery continues.
New episodes arrive Thursdays.
This murderous series
was launched in 2016 by friends Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, and amps up the podcast experience by letting fans share true crime stories of their own. Of course, if you're more of a lurker, you can just sit back and listen.
Fans can catch new episodes of
My Favorite Murder on Mondays and Thursdays.
This podcast is a Spotify original, and definitely sets itself apart from others in its genre. In each episode, the narrator flips back the calendar to examine a true crime event from that specific date in history.
The series drops new episodes on the daily, so crime story aficionados can get their fill Monday-Sunday.
If you want to explore the minds of notorious criminals
, this. It delivers a broader, deep dive on criminal behavior, focusing on the psychological behaviors criminals adapt when carrying out their bad deeds. is the podcast for you
The series has upwards of 200 episodes and airs approximately every two weeks.
tells the all-too-true story of April Balascio, who, as a child, suspected that her father was a murderer. Not only was she right, but she turned her father in. The Clearing The Clearing spares no details of the eerie story. The eight-episode series wrapped in August 2019. 09
Over My Dead Body: Joe Exotic
For fans of , this podcast couldn't be more timely. The series follows the same story as told in the wildly popular Netflix documentary, and is hosted by Matt Shaer of the Tiger King New York Times. Seeing as the series dropped more than a year before the Netflix documentary did, many fans already were familiar with the story.
The final episode of the 12-part series aired in November 2019.
Elizabeth Holmes' story sounds so far-fetched it's almost impossible to believe it's a "true" crime tale. And yet it is.
The Dropout explores the downfall of Holmes' multi-billion dollar health technology company that was all based on a lie, and even features interviews with some of the whistle-blowers who exposed her deceptive ways. The series wrapped in February 2019.
With
Accused, reporter Amber Hunt and photographer Amanda Rossmann team up to analyze a different suspicious death case with each episode. The final episode in the series arrived in March.
This
series takes a look back at crime cases that weren't ever solved. With retired cold case investigator Paul Holes and investigative journalist Billy Jensen as hosts, the pro duo make one hell of a sleuthing team.
Episodes of
The Murder Squad air every Monday.
True to its title,
is a podcast drama with a modern twist, and focuses solely on murder cases. New episodes are generally released every Tuesday, but listeners should start with episode one to get the full picture, as cases can be ongoing. Unsolved Murders Happy Face is the story of Keith Hunter Jesperson, aka, the Happy Face Killer, and his brutal crimes. With his own daughter Melissa Moore at the helm of the podcast, it takes listening an intensely personal look back at his life, as well as hers. Happy Face wrapped in October 2020.
The U.S. isn't the only nation breeding mysterious crime stories.
sheds light on some of the lesser-known crime stories UK True Crime from across the pond. UK True Crime episodes air weekly on Tuesdays. is described by host Mike Boudet as "a show that reveals that the worst monsters are real," and it couldn't be more true. The crime series recounts real crimes... but only the darkest kinds. Sword and Scale
There are around two to three new episodes of
Sword and Scale per month.
Anaheim investigator Julissa Trapp has built her career on solving hard-to-crack crimes, and
gives listeners a close-up look at her life. For those who have ever dreamed of being an investigator, this is your chance to live vicariously through one. The series wrapped up in December 2019. Detective Trapp
The
covers "serial killers, mass murders, the missing and unsolved cases," so basically, it covers all the bases a crime junkie could want. Murderific true crime podcast
The
Murderific podcast drops a new episode approximately once a week.
There's nothing more eerie than a small town crime where murder was the last thing citizens expected, but that's exactly what
The Officer's Wife explores. The podcast takes a look at the death of Jessica Boynton, who was found inside a locked closet with a gunshot wound to her head in Griffin, Georgia.
The final episode in the series aired in February 2020.
Morbidology takes an in-depth look at some of the world's most notable crime cases. With an analysis of 911 calls, testimonies and every true crime detail, there is no stone left unturned here. Plus, host Emily G. Thompson has authored books such as Unsolved Child Murders and Unsolved Murders: True Crime Cases Uncovered, so she really knows her stuff.
New episodes of
Morbidology usually drop once a week. The and is known to keep listeners on their toes. The first season of the weekly podcast told the true story of the conviction of Adnan Syed. The following seasons moved away from murder stories, but still promised “plenty of twists and turns.” Serial podcast is hosted by Sarah Koenig Unraveled, a podcast from Discovery +, is all about the eerie reality of cyberstalkers. Co-hosts Alexis Linkletter and Billy Jensen tell the story of an internet stalker that was relentless in his pursuit of cyberbullying his victims, often to the point of destroying their personal lives.
If you’ve ever lived in New York City, you may have heard of Mr. Apology.
The man behind The Apology Line fielded anonymous calls from guilty citizens who unearthed their darkest secrets, until it became too much to handle. Some callers rang up to confess acts of violence, and some even confessed to murders. The Apology Line tells his story and is hosted by Mr. Apology’s own friend, Marissa Bridge.
If you can’t get enough of celebrity culture,
this one’s for you. Hollywood Crime Scene is all about the missteps made by celebrities that landed them in serious heat.
New episodes air bi-weekly.
