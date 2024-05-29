Apparently, Travis Kelce doesn’t have many fans in Dallas. The Kansas City Chiefs player attended the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game on May 26, but the crowd wasn’t too happy when the tight end was shown on the jumbotron. Travis got booed — not once, but twice — during the game. Still, he didn’t seem too bothered by the hate from Dallas fans.

“I got booed twice,” Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, on a May 29 episode of the New Heights podcast. “It’s whatever. I get it.”

Apparently, Travis was taking a selfie when the cameraman featured him and the booing started. “I got caught off guard,” Travis recalled to Jason. “Pat [Mahomes] taps me and I was like ‘Oh, sh*t! I'm on the jumbotron.”

He added, “And then I heard the boos and I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t! I'm getting booed. Nice. Thanks. Nice to see you guys Dallas. Appreciate the warm welcome.’”

Mahomes, on the other hand, was a clear crowd favorite. “And then they showed Pat and everyone was like, ‘Yeah! Hometown kid, man. Best football player in the world,’” Travis continued. Mahomes grew up nearby in Tyler, Texas and went to Texas Tech for college.

“Dallas is about as legit of a sports town as it gets,” Travis told Jason. “I’m not from Dallas, I’m just kinda like an innocent bystander. Maybe they just don’t like the Chiefs, I don’t know.” (Apparently, that rule doesn’t apply to Mahomes.)

For his part, Jason — a retired Philadelphia Eagles player — is probably used to getting hate from the Dallas Cowboys fans due to the teams’ longstanding rivalry.

The booing wasn’t Travis’ only viral moment at the NBA game. A photo of Travis, featuring his severely ripped-up jeans, went viral on X (formerly called Twitter) after a fan commented on the ‘fit, “what the f*ck did taylor [sic] cats do with his jeans.” Jason responded to the tweet from his own account, “Now that’s funny!”