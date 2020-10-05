5 Throwback Nickelodeon Halloween Costumes For Fans Of The Classics

It's time once again for Halloween, the only holiday when wearing masks is part of the fun. After spending so much time at home, everyone is going to go all out this year, and will probably dress up like the characters they’ve been watching at home, guaranteeing at least five Ted Lassos and three Lokis at every gathering. But for those looking to bring the unexpected, there are plenty of throwback Nickelodeon Halloween costumes to bring the right dose of nostalgia and surprise everyone with a trip down memory lane.

Years before the Disney Channel got into the act of children's television, Nickelodeon was out here on cable bringing the slime and Kids' Choice Awards to the masses. It was full of great shows, from the truly old-school favorites like Rugrats to teen dramas like VICTORiOUS, in which teen actors played real teens with age-appropriate problems, who actually acted like teens. (Yes, this is Riverdale shade.) Everyone agrees 2021 needs an extra dose of fun, so why not recall these childhood classics?

All of these old shows are new again, with reboots and revivals on the way or already premiered in the last year. The debut of Paramount+ has revived Nickelodeon for a new generation on streaming. It’s helped the next generation of viewers discover the classics and encouraged rewatches by nostalgic fans needing a dose of childhood memories.

01 Rugrats Nickelodeon Perhaps the most iconic old-school NickToon in history is Rugrats. It ran nine seasons, from the late 1990s until the mid-aughts, with five big-screen films and a 10th anniversary special, All Grown Up. And the show has been revived in 3D animation as part of the Paramount+ debut, with a new take on the series for 2021. Who wouldn't want to be Angelica Pickles in this day and age? Luckily, dressing the part isn't hard. Angelica Pickles Rugrats Cosplay DoReMiSocks on Etsy XS-3XL $36 See On Etsy

Remember, these are only suggestions. Nickelodeon was always about getting kids to explore their creativity, so don't be afraid to come up with your own ideas — just don't stand under any precariously placed buckets of green slime.