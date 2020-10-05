Halloween
5 Throwback Nickelodeon Halloween Costumes For Fans Of The Classics

By Ani Bundel
Nickelodeon

It's time once again for Halloween, the only holiday when wearing masks is part of the fun. After spending so much time at home, everyone is going to go all out this year, and will probably dress up like the characters they’ve been watching at home, guaranteeing at least five Ted Lassos and three Lokis at every gathering. But for those looking to bring the unexpected, there are plenty of throwback Nickelodeon Halloween costumes to bring the right dose of nostalgia and surprise everyone with a trip down memory lane.

Years before the Disney Channel got into the act of children's television, Nickelodeon was out here on cable bringing the slime and Kids' Choice Awards to the masses. It was full of great shows, from the truly old-school favorites like Rugrats to teen dramas like VICTORiOUS, in which teen actors played real teens with age-appropriate problems, who actually acted like teens. (Yes, this is Riverdale shade.) Everyone agrees 2021 needs an extra dose of fun, so why not recall these childhood classics?

All of these old shows are new again, with reboots and revivals on the way or already premiered in the last year. The debut of Paramount+ has revived Nickelodeon for a new generation on streaming. It’s helped the next generation of viewers discover the classics and encouraged rewatches by nostalgic fans needing a dose of childhood memories.

01

Rugrats

Nickelodeon

Perhaps the most iconic old-school NickToon in history is Rugrats. It ran nine seasons, from the late 1990s until the mid-aughts, with five big-screen films and a 10th anniversary special, All Grown Up. And the show has been revived in 3D animation as part of the Paramount+ debut, with a new take on the series for 2021.

Who wouldn't want to be Angelica Pickles in this day and age? Luckily, dressing the part isn't hard.

Angelica Pickles Rugrats Cosplay
DoReMiSocks on Etsy

XS-3XL

$36

02

VICTORiOUS

Nickelodeon

Fans loved Nick's live-action VICTORiOUS and its main character, Tori Vega, who lands a spot in the prestigious performing arts high school Hollywood Arts. But most of all, the loved Tori's outfits. Luckily, Tori's penchant for black clothing makes dressing like her a snap.

Black Braids Lina Top
Daily Paper

XS-3XL

$110
REBDOLLS "ELSIE" CARDIGAN - BLACK
REBDOLLS

XS-4XL

$40
City Limits Iridescent Black Sequin Dress
Lulu's

XS-XL

$68
03

SpongeBob Squarepants

Nickelodeon

SpongeBob Squarepants is one of Nickelodeon's most successful, longest-running series, spawning memes, movies, and a Broadway musical. In dark times, fans need lighthearted sponges, especially square ones. With a brand new movie that premiered when Paramount+ debuted and two spinoff shows, Kamp Koral and The Patrick Star Show, the square-shaped sponge is hot again, and everyone will be happy to see him at any part.

Rubie's Costume Co. Unisex Spongebob Squarepants Halloween Sensation Costume
Amazon

One Size Fits Most

$35
04

Zoey 101

Nickelodeon

Another throwback to the mid-aughts, Zoey 101 starred Jamie Lee Spears as Zoey Brooks, attending California's trendy Pacific Coast Academy with her brother Dustin. Like iCarly, Paramount+ is looking at rebooting the series with a 15-years-on series, though that’s still in the developmental stage.

When it comes to recreating Zoey’s Cali girl, look, it's easy breezy.

MANER Sleeveless Glitter Gradient Tank Club Party Vest
Amazon

S-3XL

$20
Mid Rise Perfect Boot Jeans With Washwell™
GAP

XS-2XL

$69.95
05

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender was a cult-classic favorite back when it originally aired. It's recently been given new life again, having arrived on Netflix in 2020, and a live-action series that’s in the works for next year. Fans are ready to play Aang and Katara once more, and luckily, the costumes exist to make it happen.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Aang Costume
Amazon

XS-3XL

$50
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Katara Costume
Amazon

XS-3XL

$36

Remember, these are only suggestions. Nickelodeon was always about getting kids to explore their creativity, so don't be afraid to come up with your own ideas — just don't stand under any precariously placed buckets of green slime.