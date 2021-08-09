Meghan Markle's Brother Had The Nerve To Call Her "Shallow" On 'Big Brother'

It’s no secret Meghan Markle has a complicated relationship with her family. Her father, Thomas Markle, half-sister, Samantha Markle, and half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., have all repeatedly spoken out against her in the press over the years. They’ve accused her of ignoring them ever since she married Prince Harry and became a royal in May 2018. If you’ve been keeping up with all their family drama, get this: Thomas Markle Jr. called Meghan “shallow" in a new Big Brother promo.

He’ll be appearing on the first season of Australia’s Big Brother VIP, which is a spin-off of the Dutch reality series Big Brother. The first preview of the show dropped on Sunday, Aug. 8, revealing all 12 celebrities who would be competing. Markle Jr. was the first contestant to be announced in the video, followed by Omarosa, Caitlyn Jenner, and more. “I’m Meghan Markle’s brother. I’m the biggest brother of them all,” Markle Jr. said as he stepped out of a car in a black suit as fog, sparklers, and a spotlight surrounded him. He then looked into the camera as a voiceover played of him dissing Meghan. “I told Prince Harry ‘I think she’s going to ruin your life. She’s very shallow,’” he said.

Watch the preview for Big Brother VIP below.

People on Twitter called Markle Jr. out for agreeing to appear on the show and then shading his sister on TV. “Irony ..... calling anyone shallow AND appearing on Big Brother!!!” one user said in response to the video.

“How thirsty is Thomas Markle ? He’s not a celebrity! It’s sad…. I wouldn’t do that to my brothers and sisters or my parents…. They’re a sad lot, truly…. Just leave Harry and Megan alone!” another person wrote.

“How is Meghan Markle's brother a "VIP"? Imagine constantly attacking your sister and being famous just for that. Hope he gets evicted first! #BBAUvip,” another said.

The drama surrounding Meghan’s family began when her father staged photos at a coffee shop days before she got married to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. Due to the incident, Markle Sr. decided not to attend the wedding. Since then, he’s repeatedly accused Meghan of cutting off ties with her family.

With this latest news of Markle Jr. joining Big Brother VIP, it seems the drama won’t die down any time soon.