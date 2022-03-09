The 9 Most Dramatic Moments In The Final This Is Us Thanksgiving Episode

The Pearsons know how to do Turkey Day.
In the wise words of Beth, “The Pearson epitaph will read: Lovely people, cried a lot, dramatic as hell Thanksgivings.” For the This Is Us Season 6 Thanksgiving episode, the show made sure to pack in not one, but three holidays that fit the bill. Let’s run down all the drama.
When Rebecca and Jack hosted Thanksgiving 1975 for her parents, Rebecca’s nerves were on edge, with memories of her childhood Thanksgivings filled with body-shaming and terror of Janet’s judging gaze.