It's Time To Say Goodbye To Rebecca In The Next This Is Us Promo

Since September 2016, fans of This Is Us have followed the story of the Pearsons. They’ve reveled in the mysteries of the past, the present’s problems, and the dreams of the future. With only two episodes to go, the final goodbyes are coming and the last loose ends tied up. The This Is Us Season 6, Episode 17 promo has brought the show full circle, to Rebecca’s final hours and the family’s farewell.

Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 6, Episode 16 follow. Beth summed it up best as she said, “Oh, boy, they’re finally having the ‘What’s next for our mother’ chat.” The three siblings did as she told them to; they felt all their feelings and hashed out a plan for their mom while she took their better halves to the cabin, though Phillip was not nearly as down with being “The Other Big Three” as Toby once was.

It took most of the episode to get there, and there were, as Beth correctly predicted, “feelings and speeches,” but the result, for perhaps the first time, did not involve Randall moving somebody into her damn house. Instead, it was Kevin who stepped up. The Manny reboot’s series finale was already scheduled for a table read, and once that was finished taping, he and Sophie would move back to the East Coast (where Sophie was happiest). Madison and Elijah also decided to switch coasts, putting most of the Pearson enclave right back in Pennsylvania.

Then the show fast-forwarded, one more time, to 2034, as Kevin and Randall morphed into the men fans first saw in the flash-forward sequences, and Rebecca reached the end of the road.

This Is Us’ penultimate episode is titled “The Train,” and like the previous synopsis for these last few episodes, the description is pretty straightforward: “The Pearsons gather around Rebecca's bedside.” The final moments of Episode 16 showed Kevin making the call to Randall, down in DC, summoning the family for Rebecca’s last hours, bringing the show to the moment fans have been waiting for.

When asked by Entertainment Weekly about the coming episode and the fact Kate hasn’t arrived at the house yet, executive producers Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker were cryptic. However, they promised that everything so far has happened for a reason. Berger told EW, “We’ve been very purposeful on showing who has already arrived to the house in flashes that we've shown so far. So if we haven't shown someone, that probably means that there's a story to be told. And we will be telling it over the next two episodes.”

As for direct hints for the penultimate episode, all Aptaker would say was, “There’s a train in it.” (Very helpful.) But Berger promised fans would not be disappointed by who turns up, saying, “There might be some really exciting cameos in it that people will find satisfying.”

This Is Us: The Final Season’s last two episodes will air on Tuesday, May 17 and May 24, respectively at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, and stream on Hulu beginning the next day.