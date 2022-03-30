There are only eight more installments of This Is Us in the series’ final season, and there are so many loose ends still to weave back into the narrative. The past three episodes used a trilogy to set up the Big Three on their journeys into the future; now, it is a matter of watching them play out. The most significant upheaval will be Kate and Toby’s breakup, and from the looks of the This Is Us Season 6, Episode 11 promo, it’s time for the couple to face the looming event fans have dubbed This Is Divorce.

Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 6, Episode 10 follow. The third and final episode in Season 6’s Big Three trilogy focused on Randall and how he has always quietly been the leader in his family. His hero complex didn’t happen by accident. Since he was small, he’d been the responsible one who could draw his siblings to be braver than they are, the one who saved their butts when the chips were down.

As the one accustomed to being in control, Randall took it hard when Rebecca chose to give the responsibility of her medical choices, should Miguel not be around to call the shots, to Kate — the sibling who couldn’t put her face in the water as a kid, who couldn’t climb the fence as a teen. That version of Kate is gone now, but it’s hard for siblings to readjust their long-held (and long-proven) assumptions about each others’ weaknesses.

But of all the siblings, Randall sacrificed the most and made his grand life plans the smallest to keep the family going after Jack passed. But now, his big dreams have finally returned, with a run for Senator in the near future. Rebecca will not let him miss the moment again, so now it’s Kate’s turn to hold the family center, even if it means shedding the husband holding her back in the process.

This Is Us Season 6, Episode 11 is titled “Saturday In The Park,” after the Chicago song. The synopsis is brief, with just a touch of snarky understatement: “Rebecca and Miguel’s anniversary barbecue does not go as planned.” When a small child wanders off and sends the entire family into a panic, you could say that’s definitely not going as planned.

As for what else fans can expect from the coming trainwreck, This Is Us writer and executive producer Kay Oyegun told Entertainment Weekly that audiences will also get to see some of the promised courtship between Miguel and Rebecca after they reconnected, “but something else subsumes it.”

That something else has got to be Kate and Toby. “I am deeply saddened by what’s happening. I’m also horrified by how realistic it’s being played out,” Oyegun admitted. “I’m just like, ‘Look, audiences, prepare your butts.’ It’s a lot.”

This Is Us: The Final Season continues with new episodes every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming the next day on Hulu.