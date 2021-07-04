With its riveting blend of sci-fi horror, period drama, and social commentary, Misha Green’s Lovecraft Country became one of the most buzzed-about shows of 2020 when Season 1 hit HBO last year. But while the series gained a strong fanbase and the Season 1 finale became the most-watched new episode of an HBO Max original series ever upon its debut, the series will not be returning for more twisted tales. The network surprised fans by announcing that it’s been canceled after just one season.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” HBO said in a July 2 statement to Deadline. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

Season 1 was inspired by Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name, and followed Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors) as he, his friend Leti (Jurnee Smollett), and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) embarked on a 1950s road trip in search of his missing father and encountered evil in the form of both literal monsters and systemic American anti-Blackness. Although the show adapted the original story in its entirety, that didn’t necessarily mean Lovecraft Country was always destined for just one installment. HBO has allowed other TV adaptations to surpass their source material, most notably by renewing Big Little Lies for a second season.

Unfortunately, Lovecraft Country won’t return for another installment, and fans quickly took to Twitter to express their heartbreak.

While the show’s cancellation is devastating on its own, it’s even more upsetting now that Green has revealed what she had planned for a potential Season 2. On July 2, she took to Twitter and shared a map of what is currently known as the United States, divided into four nations: The Tribal Nations of the West, The Whitelands, The New Negro Republic, and the Jefferson Commonwealth. In other words, it seems like Season 2 was going to focus on an alternate history of America. “A taste of the Season 2 Bible,” Green wrote. “Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged.”

It’s not completely out of the question that another network could eventually save Lovecraft Country, or the show’s story could continue in a graphic novel or some other form. But for now, please join me in mourning a show that truly redefined the boundaries of genre storytelling on TV.