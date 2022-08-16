OMITB Has A New, Possibly Deadly Romantic Duo — Here Are Some Theories

As noted by Oliver earlier in Seasons 2, Only Murders In The Building failed to account for the romance angle in Season 1. Despite being an obvious suspect, Mabel, Oliver, and Charles failed to take Jan into account as a suspect simply because she started dating one of them. Somehow, despite knowing they had this blindspot, the podcaster trio seems to have overlooked the relationship angle for the second season in a row... or did they? These theories about Officer Kreps and Cinda Canning’s possible relationship prove things could go in any direction.

Warning: Spoilers for Only Murders In The Building Season 2, Episode 9 follow. When Only Murders Season 2, Episode 8, “Hello Darkness,” revealed that Officer Kreps was “Glitter Guy,” it seemed to confirm that the case had multiple unconnected suspects. One was Kreps, who was using the podcasters to help find breaks in the case by letting them think they were texting with his partner, Williams. The other was the person who murdered Bunny and set up Mabel and her compatriots to take the fall. That person was probably connected to Cidna Canning, either following orders or trying to impress her.

But that assumption rested on the idea that Kreps and Canning were in no way connected, an assumption blown out of the water in Episode 9, “Sparring Partners.” So what is their relationship? Here are a few theories.

01 Kreps & Cinda Are Married?! Patrick Harbron/Hulu In the boxing gym, Kreps says to Mabel, “If I’m so stupid, how did I land the smartest woman on the goddamn planet?” Those words suggest that he’s not just in a relationship with Cinda; they’ve locked each other up and gotten married. That may seem like a bit of a stretch, considering Cinda is upper-middle-class NYC all the way, while Kreps is blue-collar street savvy. But consider this: He owns the entire building where the gym is housed. That’s not cop-level money. That’s not even cop-working for the mob money. You own a block of property in New York City? That’s *family money.* Moreover, a true-crime podcast host getting a secret inside track by being low-key married to the lead detective in Manhattan’s most prominent murder cases makes a lot of sense, especially since she has a three-year-old.

02 Cinda’s 3YO Is Kreps’ Kid Oh, did you forget that little conversation between Poppy and Cinda? Cinda’s kid just turned three. Interestingly, her podcast empire built on the back of the hit “All is Not OK” is about three years old. (In Season 1, it had started “a couple of years ago.”) So perhaps Kreps and Cinda aren’t married. But Kreps “landed the smartest woman on the planet” long enough to get her into bed and knock her up. Even if Cinda broke up with Kreps with the excuse she can’t marry a cop, it’d ruin her cred as a true-crime podcaster. That kid is still an 18-year commitment they’ve got going.

03 Kreps Is In Love With Cinda & She’s Using Him Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu However, the most prominent theory isn’t “Krepes and Cinda are secretly married” or “Kreps and Cuinda have a child.” It’s the one spelled out directly for the audience. Kreps was sitting in a bar in Oklahoma when he turned and fell head over heels for “the smartest woman on the planet.” He turned his entire world upside down for her. And Cinda? Well, in a bar in Oklahoma, the most helpful human being walked up to her, and suddenly she had a freelance cop on a leash doing anything and everything she told him to. It’s the perfect relationship for her: He loves Cinda Canning, and she loves Cinda Canning. He probably even willingly babysits while she goes and gets her throat massaged. And when she needs to take down a few upstart podcasters, he happily gets himself made lead detective on the case and does whatever she tells him.

04 Kreps & Cinda Are Just Accomplices But though the first three theories here account for Kreps’ POV of meeting “the woman who turned his world upside down,” there is one thing none of them account for: Poppy, aka Becky Butler. Poppy being Becky Butler adds an entire extra wrinkle to this season’s case. Until now, the audience has taken it for granted that Cinda Canning is good at her job as a true crime podcaster. “All is Not OK,” the podcast season that made her a superstar, helped bring national attention to the Butler case and was instrumental in solving it. At least, that’s according to Charles and Oliver. But if Butler is alive and well and Canning and Kreps know it? That means her podcast didn’t solve the case; the entire story it told was a lie. She is a fraud, and Kreps is her accomplice. The two don’t need to have a kid or get married for his world to be turned upside down. Coveringng up the Butler case for Canning to have her hit podcast would be enough.

All episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 1 are streaming on Hulu, as are Episodes 1 through 9 of Season 2. The Season 2 finale streams starting Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022. Season 3 is already greenlit.