OMITB Has A New, Possibly Deadly Romantic Duo — Here Are Some Theories

As noted by Oliver earlier in Seasons 2, Only Murders In The Building failed to account for the romance angle in Season 1. Despite being an obvious suspect, Mabel, Oliver, and Charles failed to take Jan into account as a suspect simply because she started dating one of them. Somehow, despite knowing they had this blindspot, the podcaster trio seems to have overlooked the relationship angle for the second season in a row... or did they? These theories about Officer Kreps and Cinda Canning’s possible relationship prove things could go in any direction.
Warning: Spoilers for Only Murders In The Building Season 2, Episode 9 follow. When Only Murders Season 2, Episode 8, “Hello Darkness,” revealed that Officer Kreps was “Glitter Guy,” it seemed to confirm that the case had multiple unconnected suspects. One was Kreps, who was using the podcasters to help find breaks in the case by letting them think they were texting with his partner, Williams. The other was the person who murdered Bunny and set up Mabel and her compatriots to take the fall. That person was probably connected to Cidna Canning, either following orders or trying to impress her.
But that assumption rested on the idea that Kreps and Canning were in no way connected, an assumption blown out of the water in Episode 9, “Sparring Partners.” So what is their relationship? Here are a few theories.
