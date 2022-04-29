Streaming
Here's Everything To Remember About The Wilds Season 1

This is basically a recap of all the twists.

By Ani Bundel
The Wilds is *so* twisty. What looked like a show about teenage girls surviving a plane wreck became a series about social experimentation. This The Wilds Season 1 recap will run you through all the twists and turns to remember before Season 2, character by character.

Leah

Leah went on the “Dawn of Eve” retreat to recover after she was groomed by a much older author, who then dumped her. A paranoid girl with an overactive imagination, she’s the first to realize things are not what they seem on the island.

Amazon Studios

