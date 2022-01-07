The Weeknd's Most Iconic Music Video Looks Are All So Extra

I can’t wait to see what Dawn FM has in store.
The Weeknd is a force in the music industry, but he’s also a total fashion aficionado. He’s worked with major brands like Puma and Bape, and he brings his fashion A-game to every music video. In honor of the release of Dawn FM, these are his most iconic looks to date.
It’s a rarity to see The Weeknd in a color other than black, and his video for “Take My Breath” stuck to the code. His black trench coat was a whole mood, and he also sported tinted sunglasses as he danced the night away.