The Try Guys' Ned Fulmer Addressed His Messy Cheating Scandal

Ned Fulmer has addressed the rumors he cheated on his wife, Ariel Fulmer. On Sept. 27, Ned, who rose to fame as a member of the content creation group The Try Guys, said in a Twitter statement that he “lost focus” and had a “consensual workplace relationship” while married. This comes after rumors began circulating on Reddit that he’d cheated on his wife, allegedly with his coworker, Alex Herring.

In his statement, Fulmer also apologized to Ariel. “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” Fulmer said. “I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

Ariel also released her own statement on Sept. 27, thanking those who reached out to her. “It means a lot,” she said. “Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

Their statements arrived after The Try Guys announced earlier in the day that they removed Fulmer from their group following an internal review.

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys,” the group’s statement read. “As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

The Try Guys did not address the Ned’s infidelity or the nature of the internal review.

Fulmer formed The Try Guys alongside Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang in 2014 while they were working for BuzzFeed. The Try Guys left BuzzFeed in 2018 and have since launched their own YouTube channel and media company. They also host the Food Network and Discovery+ show No-Recipe Road Trip.