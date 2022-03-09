Shonda Rhimes' New Netflix Series Sounds Like Scandal Mixed With Knives Out

Shonda Rhimes is headed back to the White House for another political drama, and this new thriller may be even more scandalous than Scandal. The TV hitmaker is diving headfirst into the murder mystery genre with a twist-filled whodunnit centered on the most powerful people in America and the various employees who work for them. If you can’t wait for Rhimes’ next Netflix series, here’s everything you need to know about The Residence, including some early speculation on its release date and cast.

Netflix picked up Rhimes’ new show The Residence on Monday, March 7, per Variety, marking the latest project in Rhimes’ lucrative overall deal with the streamer. The Residence will be Rhimes’ third TV series produced for Netflix, and so far her track record has had no misses. Her first Netflix series, the period romance Bridgerton, quickly became the show everyone was talking about after its premiere in 2020. She followed that up with the equally buzzy Inventing Anna, dramatizing the deliciously fabulous story of NYC scammer Anna Delvey.

The Residence is not like either of her first two Netflix shows, though. Actually, it sounds like it has the most in common with Rhimes’ Twitter-breaking ABC drama Scandal — with the offbeat murder mystery elements of a movie like Knives Out thrown in the mix. The series will center on a murder at the White House, with an eccentric detective trying to figure out what happened. The show is inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s 2015 book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, which includes detailed interviews with White House maids, butlers, doormen, cooks, and other staffers from throughout the years. Since the fictional series draws from actual stories of people who worked at the White House, fans can expect the famous residence’s everyday workers to play a big part in the show.

The Residence Predicted Release Date

Although Rhimes has a lot on her plate, her production company Shondaland is known for getting things done quickly. That said, The Residence was only recently picked up, so it’s in very early stages. Hopefully, the series will open its doors to viewers sometime in 2023.

The Residence Cast

No cast members have been revealed yet, but a few roles were revealed in Netflix’s pick-up announcement. It sounds like the eccentric detective will be the main part, and there will likely also be someone playing a fictional president in the show. Rhimes has featured a fictional president in her prior work, having cast Tony Goldwyn to lead America as President Fitz in Scandal. Perhaps he’ll make a presidential return?

ABC

The main cast will very likely be rounded out by the White House’s maids, butlers, and other workers, since they’re the focus of The Residence’s source material.

The Residence Trailer

It’s going to be a while before anyone gets a first look at The Residence, but start honing your sleuthing skills, because the twisty murder mystery will be presiding over your Netflix queue soon enough.