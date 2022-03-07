The Batman's Full Soundtrack Is As Moody As You'd Expect

With a $128m opening weekend, The Batman has been a superhero of sorts for movie theaters. The film, which critics have likened to “Seven, but set in the DC Universe,” combines the elements of a good mystery thriller with familiar superhero characters. But it’s not just the genre-blending that’s got fans packing into theaters, but the atmosphere of Gotham, a city Batman is only just beginning to clean up, only to find more layers of dirt and supervillains. The Batman’s soundtrack perfectly complements the movie’s visuals with a downbeat sound.

Fans got a hint of the type of mood The Batman would deliver from the first trailer, which used one of the better Nirvana tracks of the early 1990s, “Something In The Way.” The slow, angry, shoegazing sound of the late Kurt Cobain over fuzzed-out guitar riffs announced immediately this was going to be a different kind of Batman; the same way grunge declared it was a different kind of rock and roll.

However, songs that play over trailers often aren’t meant for the movie itself. (Wonder Woman 1984 is a recent example. The trailer had a fantastic instrumental cover of New Order’s “Blue Monday,” a track that never plays in the finished film.) But in the case of The Batman, “Something In The Way” isn’t just reserved for the film’s trailer. It also has two prominent placements in the movie itself and helps dictate the musical soundscape of the entire film.

Here are all the songs on The Batman soundtrack.

“Ave Maria” by Franz Schubert

“Something in the Way” by Nirvana

“Piano Concerto No. 5 In E Flat Major, Op. 73 Emperor II. Adagio Un Poco Mosso” by Ludwig Van Beethoven

“Frisk” by Patrick Topping & Kevin Saunderson

“Tesla” by Corvad

“Hot 44” by Baauer

“Troop” by Peggy Gou

“Dido's Lament” by Henry Purcell & The Tiffin Boys Choir

“Requiem Op. 48 7. In Paradisum (I)” by Gabriel Fauré

“Darkroom” by Peggy Gou

“I Have But One Heart” by Al Martino

“Dark” by Alesso

“Volare (Nel Blu Di Pinto Di Blu)” by Dean Martin

And here are all the original songs on The Batman score.

“Can’t Fight City Halloween” by Michael Giacchino

“Mayoral Ducting” by Michael Giacchino

“It’s Raining Vengeance” by Michael Giacchino

“Don’t Be Voyeur with Me” by Michael Giacchino

“Crossing the Feline” by Michael Giacchino

“Gannika Girl” by Michael Giacchino

“Moving in for the Gil” by Michael Giacchino

“Funeral and Far Between” by Michael Giacchino

“Collar ID” by Michael Giacchino

“Escaped Crusader” by Michael Giacchino

“Penguin of Guilt” by Michael Giacchino

“Highway to the Anger Zone” by Michael Giacchino

“World’s Worst Translator” by Michael Giacchino

“Riddles, Riddles Everywhere” by Michael Giacchino

“Meow and You and Everyone We Know” by Michael Giacchino

“For All Your Pennyworth” by Michael Giacchino

“Are You a Kenzie or a Can’t-zie?” by Michael Giacchino

“An Im-purr-fect Murder” by Michael Giacchino

“The Great Pumpkin Pie” by Michael Giacchino

“Hoarding School” by Michael Giacchino

“A Flood of Terrors” by Michael Giacchino

“A Bat in the Rafters, Pt. 1” by Michael Giacchino

“A Bat in the Rafters, Pt. 2” by Michael Giacchino

“The Bat’s True Calling” by Michael Giacchino

“All’s Well That Ends Farewell” by Michael Giacchino

“The Batman” by Michael Giacchino

“The Riddler” by Michael Giacchino

“Catwoman” by Michael Giacchino

“Sonata in Darkness” by Michael Giacchino

The Batman is playing exclusively in theaters now.