Fans Think These The 1975 Songs Are About Taylor Swift

This lore runs deep.
Ever since Taylor Swift released The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, fans have been busy decoding the songs, and they’ve come to a surprising conclusion. According to Swifties, a majority of the album seems to be about Swift’s brief fling with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy — not her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn.
Fans have assigned some of the most gut-wrenching tracks on TTPD — including “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” — to none other than Healy. It’s even prompted some Swifties to go deeper into Swift’s discography, looking for signs that she’s been singing about Healy for some time. (“Death By A Thousand Cuts” will never sound the same, TBH.)
Turns out, Swift wasn’t the only one inspired by their situationship. Fans have also taken turns examining songs from The 1975, looking for clues that Swift was Healy’s muse. One fan on X, formerly called Twitter, made a playlist of both artists’ songs, alternating between the two. “Hearing these songs [by both artists] side by side it’s like a story,” they wrote alongside a screenshot of the tracklist.
But how much of The 1975’s discography should really be crediting Swift as its muse? Take a closer look at the most popular fan theories — and why they may be onto something.