The 15 Best Board Games For Couples (According To Reviewers)
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
When you and your partner are looking for new and fun ways to connect or just pass the time, games are a great option, but trying to choose the best board games for couples can be daunting. After all, when you search the internet for two-player games, you get dozens and dozens of results. (Fun fact: This is probably because the board game market has grown immensely in the past several years. Yep, game night is making a comeback.)
With all the options out there, it can be hard to know which games are worth checking out and which ones you should pass on, but here's the upside: The plethora of options means that there really is something for everyone. From strategy to trivia to games that require you to come up with the most creative and hilarious responses, I've included options on this list for every palate. There are even some updated throwbacks, like a Game of Thrones-themed Monopoly that will simultaneously transport you back to your childhood and Westeros. And a modern rendition of Twister that will have you both laughing out loud (and possibly even barking like a dog).
So snag your partner and pull a couple chairs up for my look at the best board games for couples to play.