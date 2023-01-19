Everything To Know About A Potential That '90s Show Season 2

Back in the 1990s, most TV shows weren’t serialized stories. Broadcast networks were still king, and syndication was the goal of every program; non-sequential story-telling was the standard sitcom structure. Though That ‘90s Show appears to mimic That ‘70s Show sitcom style, Season 1 has a pretty strong arc with a definitive ending. However, there are plenty of loose ends for That ‘90s Show Season 2 to pick back up should Netflix decide to make more.

Warning: Spoilers for That ‘90s Show Season 1 follow. Set over the summer of 1995, the first season of That ‘90s Show covered several significant firsts of Leia Forman’s life. While spending the summer in Wisconsin with her grandparents, she experienced everything from her first kiss to her first boyfriend to her first breakup. She also discovered getting high and drinking beer. She even was given her first car.

But the finale episode of Season 1 added an extra first Leia never saw coming: Her first time having feelings for someone else’s boyfriend. After Jay Kelso broke up with her before she left, she and Jay’s BFF Nate (Gwen’s brother, who’s been dating Nikki for months) found themselves in a heated moment. Gwen (smartly) told Leia to let it go; after all, she was returning to Chicago. But with Jay hoping she’ll return next summer so they can get back together and her grandparents eager to host her again, Season 2 could bring a lot of drama.

Here’s what is known so far about a potential renewal.

That ‘90s Show Season 2 Renewal Updates

Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

Netflix typically waits for its series to stream for about a month before deciding whether it will be renewed. That ‘90s Show’s premiere date was Thursday, Jan. 19, so fans will likely not hear if Season 2 is confirmed until mid to late February 2023.

However, sitcoms are pretty easy to film. They’re only 30 minutes apiece, there are no CGI fantasy characters, and everything takes place on a soundstage. Season 1 was announced in the fall of 2021 and took four months to film; compared to The Witcher or The Umbrella Academy (each of which take nearly a year when you add in post-production), it’s not a big lift for Netflix to keep making more.

That ‘90s Show Season 2 Possible Cast

Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

If That ‘90s Show returns, at least a few characters will have to be back. Callie Haverda will need to return as Leia Forman, as will Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, as her grandparents, Red and Kitty Forman. It would also be nice if Laura Prepon and Topher Grace made guest appearances as her parents, Donna and Eric, though probably not strictly necessary.

Fans would also want Leia’s basement gang to return. That includes Ashley Aufderheide as Leia’s BFF, Gwen Runck, Maxwell Acee Donovan as her brother Nate, Sam Morelos as Nate’s girlfriend Nikki, Mace Coronel as Nate’s BFF Jay, and Reyn Doi as the indispensable Ozzie.

Others who could be back include Andrea Anders as Nate and Gwen’s mom, Sherri and Wilmer Valderrama as her boyfriend, Fez. Also, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis could make a cameo as Jay’s parents, Michael and Jackie. Tommy Chong could come back as the stoner-next-door Leo, Don Stark as Leia’s other grandparent Bob, and Jim Rash as the Runck’s landlord, Fenton.

That ‘90s Show Season 2 Potential Plot

Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

With Leia coming to visit as a summer activity, a second season would likely bring her back again as the school year lets out toward the end of June 1996. There’s a lot that the show could do with that beyond the brewing drama between Leia, Jay, Nate, and Nikki. The big Independence Day blockbuster came out in the summer of 1996, and the Macarena hit No. 1 that summer; and Beanie Babies and Tickle Me Elmo swept the nation.

That ‘90s Show Season 2 Trailer & Release Date Predictions

Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

With no renewal confirmation yet, it’s hard to say when That ‘90s Show will return. However, if Netflix sticks to its usual timeline and announces Season 2 by mid-February, filming could easily be underway by summer. That would ensure trailers by the year’s end and a second season at the beginning of 2024.

That ‘90s Show Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.