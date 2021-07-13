Serial killers are an endlessly fascinating subject. Murder mysteries have been one of the most popular forms of entertainment since the dawn of television and movies; true crime stories have gripped audiences for decades before podcasts revive the genre. But audiences in recent years have become savvier about the presentation of these real-life characters, especially in films and docudramas that attempt to glamorize what they’ve done by casting former heartthrobs in the role. The newest fav for this sort of treatment has been Ted Bundy, and the newest Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman trailer finally seems to have hit the tipping point as to how much audiences can take.

Ted Bundy is one of the most famous serial killers in American history. When he was caught in 1978, he confessed to something along the lines of 30 murders of young women between 1974-1978, though it’s believed he probably committed more before that. Moreover, in a landscape where television had become the dominant medium, his telegenic appearance made him an instant sensation.

As time and distance have put Bundy further in the cultural rearview mirror, films and TV series have turned to retelling his story for a new generation, casting former teen heartthrobs like Zac Efron in the role.

But the latest movie, Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman, which cast Chad Michael Murray as the famous murderer, seems to have been a step too far.

Or perhaps Twitter was just ready to be done with this trope.

Part of why audiences are starting to get tired of these films isn’t just the romanization of a rapist and murderer like Bundy. In the last few years, there’s been a move to focus on victims rather than perpetrators. Many fans on Twitter focused on the casting of Murray. But just as many were upset that yet another film would come out where the victims weren’t being centered.

But whatever the reason, twitter agreed. In the year of our lord 2021, the last thing anyone needed was another Ted Bundy movie.

One can only hope that this time, Hollywood will listen. But let’s not count on it.

Ted Bundy: The Musical? No thanks to that either.

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman premieres Aug. 16, 2021 in theaters.