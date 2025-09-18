Taylen Biggs knows how to make an entrance. As we walk to our table for lunch at Cafe Luxembourg, a French restaurant on the Upper East Side, one woman turns around to tell her, “Well, don’t you look cool?” She’s right. Biggs — who is sporting a fuzzy cheetah-print vest, bright green purse, and oversized glasses — looks undeniably cool.

The 12-year-old, known for her “boss” style, is in the middle of a busy fashion week, with appearances and select interviews at Susan Alexander, LoveShackFancy, and Michael Kors already under her belt. When we meet, she’s gearing up for Christian Siriano, the Fashion Media Awards, and Sergio Hudson. It sounds exhausting, but Biggs is in good spirits — and not only because she got to sleep in until 11 a.m. today. “I met the one and only Anna Wintour yesterday. I've been wanting to meet her my whole life,” Biggs says, excitedly. “I actually got her to smile.”

They met while seated near each other at the Michael Kors show on Sept. 11. “I manifested that. Every year, I make a book of what I want for the year ahead. This year, I wrote that I wanted to meet her at a runway show and sit front row with her,” she says. “It kind of came true. She was in the same row, but like 15 seats away from me. The universe is listening.”

The universe has been listening to Biggs for quite a while now. The eldest of three children, she got her start in the public eye at 18 months when she modeled for the Kardashian Kids clothing line. When she was 3, she walked in a Sherri Hill fashion show. Biggs didn’t start speaking until she was 6, but by age 9 — in 2022 — she had already made a name for herself as a fashion correspondent, posting celebrity style content on TikTok. She now has 1.5 million followers on the platform and 1.8 million on Instagram. But Biggs herself is offline; her parents run her accounts for her.

Over the past three years, she’s become a mainstay at awards shows, movie premieres, and press junkets. So far, she’s interviewed A-listers like Selena Gomez, Kris Jenner, and Rihanna (who called her a “little boss”). In November 2024, a clip of Biggs interviewing Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo during the Wicked press tour went viral. Biggs heard about it secondhand. “My mom told me that people were talking about it,” she says.

In the video, Biggs handed Grande a pair of sunglasses while turning away to compliment Erivo’s manicure. “People thought it was rude, but I wasn’t trying to be. I wasn't thinking — I'm a kid.” Grande herself didn’t seem offended in the slightest. She ended the interview by telling Biggs, “We love you so much.”

Biggs’ charm has built long-lasting connections with a number of her interviewees. She tells me that she stays in touch with Scarlett Johansson. “I would say Lil Wayne, too, but I don't see him as a celebrity interview anymore. We're best friends now,” she says, as she snacks on some fries with extra salt. They met at Teyana Taylor’s birthday party in 2020, and have been friends ever since.

It only makes sense that Biggs doesn’t really get starstruck anymore — well, unless she’s running into Taylor Swift at the Grammys. “When I met Taylor Swift, I couldn't keep it together. I've never seen myself like that before. I was like, ‘Taylen, hold it together. Holy moly,’” she says. “I didn’t want to wash my hands after. I still wanted her energy with me.”

For the most part, though, Biggs is unfazed. “I don't get as nervous anymore, but when I do, I just breathe.” It’s advice she got from her mom. “I'm still a kid no matter what, so my mom guides me, and she's my little sidekick.” Her dad, who is at lunch with us, calls himself her “shadow.” He’s along for the ride, whether it takes him to Paris, Milan, or New York City.

The family is based outside of Miami, Florida, where her parents homeschool their three children. It allows them a lot of flexibility, an ideal setup for any last-minute trips for interviews and red carpet appearances. “I love it,” Biggs says. “I get to wake up when I want to. It’s healthier for me, too. At school, kids start to act older than they are because they're getting bullied. I want to stay where I am.” Biggs spends her days doing schoolwork (she’s great at fractions), riding horses at her local stable (her favorite horse, Paris, is her screensaver), and preparing for her next big interview. (“Research is the most important thing.”)

While she tailors each interview to the specific celebrity, she has some questions that she uses consistently. “I like to hear about their childhood because I'm a child,” she says. “I love asking, ‘What would you say to your 10-year-old self at this very moment in your life?’ But now that I’m 12, that number’s going to turn into 12.” Their responses vary, Biggs says, but she often hears, “Be kind to yourself.”

For other young kids who have dreams of red carpet reporting, she has some words of wisdom: “Don’t wait. Start now. Enjoy it. Have fun. Just be you and follow your heart, and you'll be good for life.”

Currently, Biggs is focused on her growing fashion career, but she has plenty of other dreams, too. “I don't want to just be boxed into one thing. I want to try everything,” she says. “I want to be a professional artist. I want to be a designer. I want to act. I want to keep doing interviews. I want to go and try different things. See what life brings me.”

She has a few ideas in mind for what life should bring next. “My bucket list is growing smaller, but I hope I interview Taylor Swift, Anna Wintour, and Beyoncé,” she stops herself. “Well, I shouldn’t say ‘hope.’ I will interview Taylor Swift. I will interview Anna Wintour. I will interview Beyoncé. It is better to say, ‘I will,’ because the universe is holding it for you. It's just a matter of time.”