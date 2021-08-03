Tan France is officially a father! The Queer Eye star and husband Rob France are now a happy family of three. They shared a photo of their baby boy with the world on Aug. 2. The first photo of Tan France's baby boy, Ismail, will leave your heart in a puddle.

France and his hubby welcomed baby Ismail via surrogate. Their little guy arrived seven weeks early and spent several more in the newborn intensive care unit, but thankfully is now healthy enough to head home.

"Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th," France captioned a sweet post holding the baby in his arms. "He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home," he explained. "We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed.Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives."

"Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love,” he added.

You can see France's first photo with the baby boy below.

France first announced the happy news about their growing family in April, when he posted a photo of himself with an ultrasound image photoshopped over his stomach.

"So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!" he wrote at the time. "No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we've wanted for SOooo many years."

Now that France’s dreams of being a father have come true, the world is celebrating with him. A number of his celebrity friends dropped a comment congratulating him, including Lily Collins, Mandy Moore, and Wilmer Valderrama. France has already changed numerous lives through Queer Eye, and he’s about to spread his well-known positivity to one more person.