The Real Sweet Magnolias Filming Location Is Far From Serenity

The three leads of Sweet Magnolias are JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, who play BFFs Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen, the “Sweet Magnolias” of the title. But there’s a fourth character just as important as the three women, the town of Serenity, where the story takes place. This little southern town in South Carolina is the glue that holds these women, their families, and their community together. So where is Sweet Magnolias filmed, and can one visit? The series is filmed in the south, but it’s not South Carolina.

It’s rare for a series to be filmed where it is set, especially in this day and age. Most of the California towns where CW shows are set are actually in Vancouver, Canada. For shows starring U.K. actors, like the upcoming Secret Invasion over on Disney+, the island nation must stand in for America, Russia, and other globe-trotting locals. Hawkins, Indiana in Stranger Things is just outside of Atlanta, Georgia, as are most of the time-hopping locations in Loki. And it turns out Serenity, South Carolina, is also played by a small town in Georgia, Covington, about 170 miles from where it claims to be.

The series isn’t filmed in Serenity because the South Carolina town from Sherryl Woods’ novels is made up, so the show couldn’t film there even if it wanted to. But neighboring Georgia is already a major production center for television.

RICHARD DUCREE/NETFLIX

Atlanta is the southeast hub of streaming productions from Netflix shows to Disney+ to HBO Max. It’s also where a lot of major blockbuster movies film as well. And since it’s less than 200 miles off course, from where the show is supposed to happen, it’s close enough to pass.

This isn’t the first time the small town of Covington has been the backdrop for TV series and movies. Fans of The Vampire Diaries should look closely because this is where that series was also set. It’s also stood in for other small southern towns like The Dukes of Hazzard’s Hazzard county and Remember the Titans’ Alexandria, VA. The town’s tourist guide site can take fans to the locations of multiple shows and films, including Serenity.

Both seasons of the series were filmed in Georgia, with the second filmed over the summer of 2021. Though Netflix has not renewed the series for Season 3 yet, chances are once there is a greenlight, Sweet Magnolias will return to Covington for another round of episodes.

Sweet Magnolias Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Netflix.