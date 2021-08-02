Sunisa Lee Is Deleting Her Twitter For The Saddest Reason

Sunisa Lee is saying goodbye to Twitter for now. Speaking with reporters on Sunday, Aug. 1 after winning a bronze medal at the Olympics, the gymnast revealed she’s taking a break from the social media platform. If you’re wondering why Sunisa Lee is deleting her Twitter, it has to do with ignoring the noise online before her next match.

Lee’s bronze win in the women's uneven bars final comes four days after she took home the gold medal in the individual all-around gymnastics competition on July 29. In an interview following her latest match, Lee said while she made a few mistakes this time around, she’s still really proud of herself for making it this far. “There were so many times in my bar routine where I could have just [given] up and jumped off but I didn’t and now I have a bronze medal,” she said.

The star admitted she put “too much pressure” on herself and “lost focus” after winning gold, which is why she didn’t give her best performance. “This medal probably means more to me than the all-around gold medal did, just because bars is my thing. To mess it up like this, I was just kind of sad about it,” she said. “I felt like I wanted to make everybody else happy because bars is my thing and a lot of people were rooting for me.”

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

In order to clear her head before the beam final, Lee is planning to take a social media break. “I’ll probably cool down a little bit and just focus on what I need to do especially because we’re coming to the end. I want to just do the best I can and end it off good,” she explained.

However, she’s just getting rid of Twitter since that’s the place where it’s easy to see the most criticism. “Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people say, but [on] Twitter it’s just so easy to see everything. So I’m probably going to have to end up deleting that,” she said.

Fans will be sad to see Lee go, but at least they can still connect with her on other platforms.